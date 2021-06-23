Trekanten redevelopment plan's zoning proposal set for public hearing

In close cooperation with Asker municipality, Citycon has now submitted a proposal to open up the Trekanten Centre to its surrounding area. With the municipality' cultural centre, public service plaza and library as its nearest neighbours, Trekanten will be even more integrated with its surroundings.

HELSINKI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon continues to execute on the strategy to develop mixed-use urban hubs by adding hotel, offices and services to necessity-based community centres. Citycon is one step closer to redeveloping the Trekanten Centre in Asker, Norway following Asker Municipal Council's approval of sending the zoning proposal for public hearing.

"Trekanten is an excellent centre, with huge potential for further development. The redevelopment plans for Trekanten are completely in line with Citycon's strategy of creating meeting places in the heart of the local communities where our centres are located. We want to evolve from a shopping centre in the middle of town to an integral part of the downtown area. The zoning proposal is the result of a fruitful dialogue with Asker municipality," says Fredrik S. Myhre, Citycon's development director.

The zoning plan is now scheduled to be sent for public hearing, which will give local residents and other interested parties an opportunity to submit their comments. The zoning plan is expected to be tabled for further discussion by the municipal council this autumn, aiming for final resolution within new years.

The redevelopment project puts the emphasis on Trekanten continuing to be more than just a place to shop. It will help to boost Asker as an urban hub and meeting place and provide a variety of services. In the new floors above the existing centre, there will be room for healthcare and municipal services, offices, a hotel and a fitness centre.

Asker is Norway's fifth largest public transport hub, with the station area well integrated into the town centre. It lies just a short walking distance from the Trekanten Centre, at the very heart of Asker city centre.

Trekanten's location in Asker, just outside of Oslo, gives it a catchment area characterised by growth and strong purchasing power. Asker has a stable demographic structure, and its population is expected to increase in the years to come.

According to Fredrik S. Myhre, the company aims to develop the new Trekanten Centre with a distinctly green profile.

"The new buildings will be designed to meet the requirements for Breeam Excellent. In addition, Citycon has signed a letter of intent with FutureBuilt, with the aim of making Trekanten a beacon of sustainability. This agreement is an important part of our ambition to create future-oriented meeting places, with people and the environment at the centre," says Myhre.