Beaconsmind AG announces it will implement its solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 08:00  |  13   |   |   

23-Jun-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, Switzerland - June 23, 2021, 7:30am CEST - beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house. Roberto Cavalli will use beaconsmind's software Suite and Beacon hardware to transform its shopping experience.

Today, Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG announced its collaboration with the 50-year-old haute couture fashion house Roberto Cavalli. Ever since "Limbo", the first boutique opened by Roberto Cavalli in St. Tropez in the seventies, the brand has always delivered an upscale and innovative shopping experience in its international retail network. Roberto Cavalli's first store was indeed a departure from the traditional boutique, with sand on the floor, customers walking barefoot, and clothing placed on shelves or hung seemingly at random while respecting a precise chromatic order. One day Brigitte Bardot visited the boutique, thus consecrating it so that it became a meeting place where fashionable people out shopping were happy to see and be seen.

In today's omnichannel world, and since its acquisition by DAMAC properties in 2019, the group has been jointly developing their shopping experience and e-commerce initiatives. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, marketing teams at Roberto Cavalli will be able to transform the in-store customer journey in their network of outlets and stores, by interacting in real time with local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions based on their clients' profiles, purchase history and location within their stores.

