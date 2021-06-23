DGAP-Adhoc Beaconsmind AG announces it will implement its solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces it will implement its solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house.
In today's omnichannel world, and since its acquisition by DAMAC properties in 2019, the group has been jointly developing their shopping experience and e-commerce initiatives. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, marketing teams at Roberto Cavalli will be able to transform the in-store customer journey in their network of outlets and stores, by interacting in real time with local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions based on their clients' profiles, purchase history and location within their stores.
Beaconsmind Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare