DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition JDC Group AG: JDC Group subsidiary Jung, DMS & Cie. AG acquires all the shares of data analytics and comparison software company MORGEN & MORGEN GmbH 23.06.2021 / 08:00

- MORGEN & MORGEN complements JDC's own platform offering by adding leading comparison and data technology

- The 48 IT and insurance specialists from MORGEN & MORGEN include 10 mathematicians - the first to join JDC Group

- The complementary product range creates new potential revenue synergies amongst both financial intermediaries and insurance companies

- MORGEN & MORGEN will permanently retain its independence

Jung, DMS & Cie. AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDC Group AG, has signed a purchase contract to acquire all the shares of MORGEN & MORGEN GmbH in an all-cash transaction to be financed by internal resources. The 48 employees of MORGEN & MORGEN, who include 10 mathematicians, continuously analyse almost 20,000 insurance tariffs from all German insurance companies, making MORGEN & MORGEN one of the three leading data analytics and comparison software providers in Germany. The transaction is expected to be concluded by August. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price paid or other arrangements.

The acquisition of MORGEN & MORGEN GmbH enables JDC to expand its own platform in the areas of data analysis and analytics, software development and product knowledge with an analysis of the conditions of all insurance products marketed in Germany. Tariffs can be compared and rated across all data dimensions, and products can be recommended and sold with the aid of algorithms and artificial intelligence. The data and analytics expertise is aimed not only at customers and intermediaries, but especially at insurance carriers: with the aid of MORGEN & MORGEN data, insurance companies can benchmark their products against the competition and target their product policy effectively. For internal insurance comparisons and analytics, ratings and rankings, producers regularly use data and calculations from MORGEN & MORGEN. With 'Volatium', the company has also developed a single standard for full transparency and comparability of return probabilities for all German pension products. MORGEN & MORGEN's company and product ratings are among the highest in the German market.