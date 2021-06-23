Rémy Cointreau Announces the Subscription Price of the "My Rémy Cointreau" Plan in 2021

The Subscription Price of the shares to be issued under the "My Rémy Cointreau" plan, the first capital increase of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) reserved for its employees in France, has been set by decision of Rémy Cointreau's Chief Executive Officer upon delegation of the Board of Directors.

This Price corresponds to the average of the 20 opening prices of the Rémy Cointreau share on Euronext Paris over the period from 25 May 2021 (inclusive) to 21 June 2021 (inclusive), to which a discount of 20% is applied. The subscription period is from 24 June (inclusive) to 13 July (inclusive).

The following information is a reminder of the other terms and conditions of the "My Rémy Cointreau" operation in 2021:

Issuer

Rémy Cointreau, Société Anonyme (French public limited company) with a share capital of €80,239,659.20, having its registered office at rue Joseph Pataa, Ancienne rue de la Champagne - 16100 COGNAC, ANGOULEME Trade and Companies Register No. 302 178 892 (the "Company")

Listing: Euronext Paris (France) ISIN Code: FR0000130395

Objective of the operation

This plan is part of the Company's 2030 transformation roadmap, which aims to position Rémy Cointreau as the world leader in exceptional spirits. In this respect, the Company wishes to recognise through this plan the commitment of its employees, as well as their know-how, their professionalism and their daily commitment.

Framework of the operation

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 July 2020, in its 29th resolution, delegated to the Board of Directors, with the option of sub-delegation under the conditions laid down by law and the Company's Articles of Association, its authority to decide to increase the Company's share capital on one or more occasions, up to a maximum nominal amount of €1.5 million, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right, in favour of employees and eligible retirees/early retirees who are members of a company or group savings plan of the Company and of French companies that are affiliated to it within the meaning of Article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code and Article L.3344-1 of the French Labour Code and who also meet the conditions that may be set by the Board of Directors.