Immunicum Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase I ALISON Study Evaluating Cancer Relapse Vaccine Candidate DCP-001 in Ovarian Cancer

Immunicum Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase I ALISON Study Evaluating Cancer Relapse Vaccine Candidate DCP-001 in Ovarian Cancer

- First study evaluating cancer relapse vaccine candidate DCP-001 in patients with solid tumors -

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Phase I ALISON clinical study evaluating DCP-001, the Company’s lead cancer relapse vaccine candidate, in High-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HGSOC) patients following primary standard of care treatment. The ALISON study is carried out by Professor Hans Nijman and his research group in Groningen, the Netherlands, and investigates the ability of DCP-001 to trigger the immune system to control cancer cells that may have remained in the body after surgery and treatment with chemotherapy in order to prevent or reduce tumor reccurence. This is the first study using Immunicum’s cancer relapse vaccine approach to target a solid tumor indication and will evaluate the safety, feasibility and immunogenicity of DCP-001.

“The start of the Phase I ALISON study with the first patient enrolled marks an important milestone in our clinical development strategy, as ovarian cancer is a completely new indication for Immunicum and the study is the first evaluation of DCP-001 in a solid tumor indication,” commented Jeroen Rovers, Chief Medical Officer at Immunicum. “Other immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors have shown relatively low responses in ovarian cancer. This study builds on our promising preclinical data showing significant reduction in tumor growth following DCP-001 administration and will further evaluate the immunogenicity of our cancer relapse vaccine candidate in patients with solid tumors for the first time.”

Hans W Nijman, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the ALISON study and Professor at University Medical Center in Groningen, the Netherlands, added: “Tumors tend to develop ways that allow them to evade the body’s immune response against them, hence making the tumors resistant to many therapies. Immunicum’s relapse vaccine candidate contains allogeneic dendritic cells that can boost various key elements of the immune system against multiple tumor antigens, potentially making it a vital component in the fight against tumor recurrence and clinical relapse in ovarian cancer patients.”

