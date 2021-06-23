Galantas Appoints Advisory Board and Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following appointments to the Company's Advisory Board to advise and assist management in the future growth of the Company.

Tony Makuch

Anthony (Tony) Makuch is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. Prior to joining Kirkland Lake Gold, Mr. Makuch was President and Chief Executive Officer at Lake Shore Gold Inc. from 2008 until its acquisition by Tahoe Resources in 2016. Mr. Makuch holds a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours in Applied Earth Sciences) from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and both a Master of Science degree in Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University in Ontario. He is a professional engineer (Ontario) with over 35 years of management, operations and technical experience in the mining industry.

Tim Warman

Tim Warman is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience in all phases of mineral exploration, from grassroots exploration to feasibility and development. He is currently Chief Executive Officer and Director of Fiore Gold Ltd. He was President of Dalradian Resources, which is developing the Curraghinalt gold project in Northern Ireland, from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Warman is a graduate of the University of Manitoba (MSc) and McMaster University (BSc), and is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

John Arthurs

John Arthurs is a Chartered Geologist with 54 years of professional experience in geological mapping and exploration in the mineral industry and government service. Mr. Arthurs led the first geochemical survey of the Dalradian rocks in Northern Ireland during his tenure at the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, that yielded the first published indications of gold and the first modern description of the Dalradian structure and stratigraphy in the region, still used today.

He subsequently conducted exploration in 15 countries for gold and base metal mining companies. Mr. Arthurs was Director of the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland, advising government on earth science policy, surveys, minerals legislation and licencing.

Ernest Mast

Ernest Mast has 30 years of experience in various technical and executive roles in the mining industry, across a wide range of commodities, geographies and development stages. Mr. Mast is currently President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Doré Copper Mining Corp. He previously held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer at Primero Mining Corp. and Chief Executive Officer of Minera Panama S.A. – a subsidiary of Inmet Mining Corporation – developing the world-class Cobre Panama project. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in metallurgical engineering from McGill University and is a professional engineer (Quebec).