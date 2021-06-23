checkAd

Concerning the appointment of the General Manager and the Chairman of the Board of UAB Ignitis, a subsidiary of AB Ignitis grupė

AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that on 22 June the Board of the Company approved the candidature of Artūras Bortkevičius for the position of the General Manager and a member of the Board of the subsidiary UAB Ignitis (hereinafter referred to as Ignitis). Artūras Bortkevičius, who has accumulated many years of management experience, is currently a member of the Board of Ignitis, and is responsible for finance and operational support.

The final decision on the candidacy of Artūras Bortkevičius for the position of the General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Ignitis will be made by the Supervisory Board and the Board of Ignitis on 8 July 2021.

Artūras Bortkevičius would replace Darius Montvila as the General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Ignitis, who submitted his notice of resignation from office.

As previously announced by the Company, on 8 March 2021, the selection of a new General Manager and a member of the Board of Ignitis was announced, which was carried out by the agency engaged in the search for managers and executive personnel, namely UAB J. Friisberg and Partners. Darius Montvila is resigning from office due to reasons related to health. Following the selection of the new General Manager and Chairman of the Board, he will continue to be an advisor to the Board of Ignitis.

The new General Manager of Ignitis would serve as the Chairman of the Board until the end of the current term of office of the Board of Ignitis – 31 May 2023.


