ABC arbitrage Election of Sophie Guieysse to the Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage

Election of Sophie Guieysse to the Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage

The Combined General Meeting, held in closed session on June 11, 2021, appointed Mrs. Sophie Guieysse as an independent director of the Board of ABC arbitrage, for a term of four years, i.e. until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year 2024.

Dominique Ceolin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, welcomes this nomination. "The Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage is very pleased to welcome Sophie Guieysse. Through her academic and professional background, Sophie Guieysse will be able to bring a critical and constructive vision of the ABC arbitrage Group and its internationalisation."

Sophie Guieysse (58 years old) is an engineer by education having graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and holds an MBA from the College of Engineers.
After a first part of her career dedicated to urban development and public infrastructure within the Ministry of Public Works and ministerial cabinets, Sophie Guieysse has been Director of Human Resources in several large French and international companies such as LVMH, CANAL+ and Richemont.
Sophie Guieysse also has extensive experience as a board member and other specialized committees. Over the past ten years, she has been a member of the boards of GO Sport, Rallye Group, TVN (Poland), Maisons du Monde and Compagnie Financière Richemont (Switzerland). She is also a member of the Remuneration Committees of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Rugby World Cup 2023.

As a result of this nomination, the Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage is now composed of five members (including three independent directors).

For more information, please visit the company's website : abc-arbitrage.com

 

abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com 		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN : FR0004040608
Reuters  BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

