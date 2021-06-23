Scatec ASA – Approval of base prospectus

Oslo, 23 June 2021: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 18 June 2021 approved the base prospectus with appendices prepared by Scatec ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s EUR 250 million senior unsecured green bond issued on 9 February 2021, with maturity in August 2025 (with ISIN: NO0010931181).

The prospectus with appendices is attached and published on the Company’s website: www.scatec.com/investor .