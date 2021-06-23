Yara further strengthens transformation focus

Lars Røsæg is appointed EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO. Røsæg has served as EVP & Chief Financial Officer in Yara since November 2018. In this new role, Røsæg will be responsible for overseeing operations and capital allocation across Yara as well as Yara’s Strategy, M&A, Portfolio Development, Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs functions.

Thor Giæver is appointed EVP & Chief Financial Officer. Giæver has served as SVP Investor Relations in Yara since 2011, and has previously held the positions of Acting CFO (2014-2015) and Head of Controlling & Risk Management (2009-2011), having joined Yara in 2004. He holds a BSc (Hons) degree from the School of Management, University of Bath, UK. Giæver will be responsible for Corporate Finance, Market Intelligence, Investor Relations, Accounting, Funding, Treasury, Insurance and Sustainability Governance functions.

“These changes to our Group Executive Board will strengthen our transformation focus, in line with our corporate strategy and capital allocation policy,” says Svein Tore Holsether, President & CEO of Yara International.

“Lars has played a key role in driving performance management and efficient capital allocation in recent years, and I’m pleased to see him take on an even broader role in driving our transformation forward. I would also like to welcome Thor into his role as EVP & Chief Financial Officer. With 17 years’ experience from Yara’s finance organization, he brings a deep understanding of our company and its investor base, and has been a key player in developing both our strategy and our equity story,” says Holsether.

Mónica Andrés is appointed EVP Europe. Andrés is currently VP Farming Solutions Europe and member of the Yara Europe regional leadership team with the overall responsibility for shaping Yara Europe’s strategic agenda, and has previously held several leading commercial and operational positions in Yara including SVP Business Unit Asia and Commercial Director Mediterranean. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa Spanish Business School and a degree in Agronomy Engineering from the Spanish Polytechnic University of Engineers (ETSIA).