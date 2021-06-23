checkAd

The new villa designed by Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén was inspired by the sea. The architect and windsurfer is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, and the new Tyrsky model emerged during the training season.

Press release Honkarakenne Oyj 23rd June 2021

The new villa designed by Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén was inspired by the sea. The architect and windsurfer is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, and the new Tyrsky model emerged during the training season.

Olympic medallist and racing windsurfer Tuuli Petäjä-Sirén has spent countless hours at sea. From this perspective, the architect created the latest cabin model, called Tyrsky. The name refers to surging waves, and in designing the log cabin Petäjä-Sirén was inspired by the foam-topped waves crashing onto the rocky shore and by the fishers’ villages. Tyrsky is part of the Honka collection.


“The Tyrsky model is human in scale. The steep gable roof with its fairly narrow frame depth evokes the houses in traditional fishers’ villages. I have gone to sea all my life, and I have always seen the archipelago landscape from the sea,” says Tuuli-Petäjä Sirén.

Tyrsky follows the architect’s popular Tuuli model, with a slightly more classic look. What is common to modern villas are airy, uniform living spaces, large windows that provide a broad view of nature, and a harmonious layout.

“In the Tyrsky model, the ceiling is high in the living areas and gives character to the space. It follows the shape of the gable roof. The house has one and a half storeys, with a mezzanine at one end of it that can be used as a space for guests, a children’s area, or as a good setting for remote working,” says the architect. There are two versions of the Tyrsky model, with either two or three bedrooms. There are also two sizes of the model, with an area of either 93 or 106 square metres.


Petäjä-Sirén has designed a corner terrace underneath the roof in the covered space between the sauna and the living area. The terrace can be accessed from both the lounge area and the sauna. “Given the weather conditions in Finland, a sheltered and recessed terrace is a good solution. The terrace and the spacious and high living area and large landscape windows of the Tyrsky model guarantee enjoyment of nature in all seasons and all weathers. ” 


In addition to her design work, Petäjä-Sirén has been preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, which start in July. It is her fourth Olympiad. Windsurfing and architecture bring together important nature-related values. “Wood is a material that is close to my heart. Building from Finnish logs is sustainable and ecological, which makes it a natural choice for me,” she says. 


Tyrsky’s sister model, Tuuli, was voted the most popular cottage model by Rakentaja.fi in 2020. 

Demand for cabins is still increasing – the construction sector is in a transformational phase

The Tyrsky model completes Honkarakenne’s series of cost-efficient villas that are suitable for the archipelago landscape. According to chief architect Anne Mäkinen, the construction of leisure dwellings is undergoing an interesting transitional phase, where two trends stand out: “Some builders are looking for a modern solution with all the comforts, space to breathe, large landscape windows and a strong focus on nature as part of housing. Others miss their childhood summer cabin landscapes and a different kind of closeness to nature. They are more interested in a revivalist style and the cabin tradition.”
Sanna Huovinen, Marketing Director, Honkarakenne Ltd, +358 40 1978 707, sanna.huovinen@honka.com

Honkarakenne Ltd supplies healthy and ecological high-quality log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka brand. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory in Karstula, in central Finland. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group's consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com

 





