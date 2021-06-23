Tiziana Enters a Collaboration Agreement with FHI Clinical to Conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treating Hospitalized Severe COVID-19 Patients with Intranasal Foralumab, a Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS), ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, neurology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announces that it has signed an agreement with FHI Clinical, a global clinical contract research organization (CRO), to conduct a Phase 2 Proof-of-concept study in Brazil to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of intranasal Foralumab in hospitalized patients with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and pulmonary inflammation.



A subsidiary of FHI 360, FHI Clinical specializes in the clinical development of drugs for infectious diseases (https://www.fhiclinical.com). The company’s involvement with COVID-19 includes Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics, as well as observational studies to collect data about the characteristics and course of infection. With experience conducting related studies across 16 countries and 43 states in the United States, FHI Clinical has a large network of clinical sites throughout the world to expedite COVID-19 trials.