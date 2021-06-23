checkAd

Tiziana Enters a Collaboration Agreement with FHI Clinical to Conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treating Hospitalized Severe COVID-19 Patients with Intranasal Foralumab, a Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS), ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, neurology, inflammation and infectious diseases, announces that it has signed an agreement with FHI Clinical, a global clinical contract research organization (CRO), to conduct a Phase 2 Proof-of-concept study in Brazil to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of intranasal Foralumab in hospitalized patients with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and pulmonary inflammation.

A subsidiary of FHI 360, FHI Clinical specializes in the clinical development of drugs for infectious diseases (https://www.fhiclinical.com). The company’s involvement with COVID-19 includes Phase 1 to Phase 3 clinical trials for vaccines and therapeutics, as well as observational studies to collect data about the characteristics and course of infection. With experience conducting related studies across 16 countries and 43 states in the United States, FHI Clinical has a large network of clinical sites throughout the world to expedite COVID-19 trials.

In this clinical trial, Foralumab will be delivered intranasally through a metered-dose nasal atomization device. Nasal administration of Foralumab is a highly innovative approach to treat patients with autoimmune diseases where the immune system may be dysregulated. Several studies have suggested that there is dysregulation in the immune system of patients with COVID-19.

This randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, proof-of-concept study is designed to expand on the preliminary findings of safety, tolerability and efficacy of intranasal administration of Foralumab observed in mild to moderate non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients (https://ir.tizianalifesciences.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ ...). Thus, this study will examine attenuation of pulmonary pathology in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. Up to seven sites in Brazil will be engaged to conduct this study. Eighty hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 and evidence of pulmonary involvement on a computed tomography (CT) scan at screening will be enrolled. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to receive intranasal Foralumab 100 µg. Additionally, the study will also evaluate the effect of Foralumab on resolution of symptoms by chest CT, inflammatory biomarkers, T-cell subpopulations, safety and mucosal inflammatory response following 14 days of intranasal administration.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tiziana Enters a Collaboration Agreement with FHI Clinical to Conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Treating Hospitalized Severe COVID-19 Patients with Intranasal Foralumab, a Fully Human Anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody NEW YORK and LONDON, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA, LSE: TILS), ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, neurology, inflammation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
Sorrento Enters Into Multi-Year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement With the U.S. Naval ...
New OpenVPX blade server provides advanced security and data center-class processing
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus