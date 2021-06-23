checkAd

Taaleri’s associated company Fintoil secured EUR 80 million senior debt package and reached financial close of its biorefinery investment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 08:15  |  67   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                PRESS RELEASE                23 JUNE 2021 AT 9:15 (EEST)

Taaleri’s associated company Fintoil secured EUR 80 million senior debt package and reached financial close of its biorefinery investment

Yesterday, on 22 June 2021, Fintoil successfully completed the issuance of EUR 70 million Senior Secured Green Bond, rated Medium Green by Cicero, combined with a committed EUR 10m Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility. Fintoil has now secured the financing comprising ca. EUR 130 million of equity and debt for its biorefinery investment in Hamina, Finland. The investment is now fully financed and on schedule for completion by July 2022.

The Senior Secured Green Bond has a maturity of 4 years and carries a fixed coupon of 7.5% p.a. The proceeds from the SSGB will be used entirely on the biorefinery investment according to Fintoil’s Green Finance Framework. Fintoil also secured a multi-year binding commitment for a Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility for working capital needs and initially intended for the financing of raw material purchases. Nordea Bank Abp acted as the Sole Lead Manager of the issue and provided the Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility.

With the completion of the senior debt financing package, Fintoil has reached the financial close of its CTO biorefinery project amounting to ca. EUR 130 million, comprising Senior Secured Green Bond (EUR 70 million) and Super Senior Revolving Credit Facility (EUR 10 million) as well as EUR 40 million of preferred equity and EUR 11 million of seed equity. Taaleri’s corporate finance arm Taaleri Kapitaali has acted as Fintoil’s financial adviser in all stages of financing since 2018.

Fintoil's Hamina biorefinery, which will start up in July 2022, refines crude fatty acids from the by-product of softwood pulp, crude tall oil (CTO), to produce second-generation renewable diesel and biochemicals for chemical, food and pharmaceutical industries. The biorefinery has an annual refining capacity of 200,000 tonnes of CTO feedstock. Fintoil aims at a revenue of EUR 150 million and will employ 35 persons directly and an estimated 100 persons indirectly. Fintoil’s refinery utilizes the patented NEXPINUS technology provided by Neste Engineering Solutions, which enables more than 40% lower energy consumption in comparison to a traditional tall oil refinery. When completed, the Hamina biorefinery will be the world's third largest crude tall oil refinery.

Seite 1 von 2
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taaleri’s associated company Fintoil secured EUR 80 million senior debt package and reached financial close of its biorefinery investment TAALERI PLC                PRESS RELEASE                23 JUNE 2021 AT 9:15 (EEST) Taaleri’s associated company Fintoil secured EUR 80 million senior debt package and reached financial close of its biorefinery investment Yesterday, on 22 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
Sorrento Enters Into Multi-Year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement With the U.S. Naval ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:00 Uhr
Kao gibt Fortschritte bei der Erreichung seiner Nachhaltigkeitsziele bekannt und veröffentlicht Zwischenbericht zu seiner ESG-Strategie "Kirei Lifestyle Plan"
22.06.21
So kann es weitergehen...: Weitere mächtig gute Bohrergebnisse von Adventus Mining
22.06.21
China Makes Policy Changes to Curtail Crude Steel Production: Beroe Inc.
22.06.21
Progress Arms Marketers for Post-COVID Reality with Latest Release of Sitefinity Insight
22.06.21
MDAX: Rheinmetall erhält wegweisenden Auftrag
22.06.21
Steigende Zinknachfrage frisst globalen Angebotsüberschuss (fast) auf
22.06.21
Half-year report
22.06.21
Ein Jahr voller Erfolge: EURids Jahresbericht 2020 zeigt ein jährliches Wachstum von 2,2%
22.06.21
Übernahme von 'Hydrogen One' - AmmPower Corp. unterzeichnet endgültiges Abkommen
22.06.21
Die Membership Collective Group gibt die Einreichung der Registrierungserklärung für den geplanten Börsengang bekannt