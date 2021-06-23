Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini Invent boosts its strategy, technology and design services to enable visionary leaders to shape the future of business

With the integration of frog and Cambridge Consultants, Capgemini Invent now comprises a global team of 10,000 strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand experts and technologists.

Paris, June 23, 2021— Today Capgemini Invent announces the next chapter of its evolution with the integration of two world-class teams – frog and Cambridge Consultants - who joined the Capgemini Group as part of the Altran acquisition. The addition of frog and Cambridge Consultants reinforces Capgemini Invent as an innovation, design, and transformation powerhouse.

The additions augment three main capabilities within Invent: Customer First, Intelligent Industry, and Enterprise Transformation — each fueled by Invent’s sector and data expertise - to develop a new generation of products, services and experiences for sustainable business growth.

frog provides access to a larger network of over 35 design and innovation studios around the world. Examples of frog’s future defining, human-centered design work include its award winning project helping MeMed to define and design a revolutionary immunoassay platform to automatically perform diagnostics of patients’ immune responses in just 15 minutes. For stc, a leading telecom and technology service provider, frog designed a new company-wide design language system (DLS) to inform the design of new products, such as a personalized digital platform that empowers stc customers to take control of their telecom services.

Cambridge Consultants unlocks new levels of innovation for the Group, through the addition of its breakthrough physical, digital and biological capabilities to Capgemini Invent. Recent examples of Cambridge Consultants’ work include world firsts such as an airborne antenna system developed for client, Stratospheric Platforms Limited (SPL), to deliver affordable superfast 5G connectivity from a fleet of zero emission aircraft, and ground-breaking sensing technology, powering next generation COVID-19 self-testing kits for Ellume .

“In this transition to a low-carbon economy Capgemini will be a key player in helping organizations to fully embrace digital opportunities and continually re-invent themselves for true, long-lasting value and impact,” comments Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and Capgemini Group Executive Board Member. “Lately, we have seen that the most exciting opportunities for transformation happen at the intersection of the C-suite’ agenda. These increasingly convergent needs and interests are at the cross-roads of real-time marketing, enterprise transformation and intelligent industry. Our unique mix of augmented capabilities position Capgemini Invent as the number one partner to shape clients’ sustainable business growth.”

