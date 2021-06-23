checkAd

IAR Systems extends development tools performance capabilities for Andes RISC-V cores

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 08:58  |  39   |   |   

Latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V processor technology, including AndeStar V5 RISC-V Performance Extension

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, presented a new version of its professional development tools for RISC-V. With the latest release, the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V extension and devices, enabling maximized performance in RISC-V-based applications. 

Through its excellent optimization technology, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V helps developers ensure the application fits the required needs and optimize the utilization of on-board memory. With the support of the AndeStar V5 RISC-V Performance Extension, developers can use IAR Embedded Workbench to create applications with increased performance and reduced code size. The toolchain supports all Andes 32-bit V5 RISC-V cores, including the N22, N25F, D25F, A25, A27, N45, D45 and A45. The RISC-V Packed SIMD/DSP extension specification (RVP draft) and the corresponding intrinsic functions as well as Andes DSP libraries are supported. 

"AndeStar V5 RISC-V architecture brings the unique and competitive value to our RISC-V customers," said Dr. Charlie Su, Andes Technology President and CTO. "V5 offers full compatibility to the compact, modular and extensible RISC-V technology by supporting its standard instructions. In addition, it incorporates Andes-extended features already proven in 7+ billion AndeStar V3 processors, such as Performance extension and CoDense extension, to applications from edge to cloud. We welcome that IAR Systems provides full support to V5 processors and brings the benefits of IAR Embedded Workbench to the RISC-V community."

IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain with everything embedded developers need integrated in one single IDE. To ensure code quality, the toolchain includes C-STAT for static code analysis. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). For companies working with safety-critical applications, IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V is available in a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD according to IEC 61508, ISO 26262, IEC 62304, EN 50128, EN 50657, IEC 60730, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, IEC 61511 and ISO 25119, delivering qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle.

More information about IAR Systems' offering for RISC-V is available at www.iar.com/riscv.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:
 IAR Systems Contacts 
AnnaMaria Tahlén, Media Relations & Content Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00  Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com 
Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/r/iar-systems-extends-development-tools-performance-capabilities-for-andes-risc-v-cores,c3372218

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/386/3372218/1435553.pdf

IAR Systems extends development tools performance capabilities for Andes RISC-V cores

https://news.cision.com/iar-systems/i/iarsystems-tools-for-risc-v-ande ...

IARSystems tools for RISC-V Andes




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IAR Systems extends development tools performance capabilities for Andes RISC-V cores Latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V adds support for latest Andes RISC-V processor technology, including AndeStar V5 RISC-V Performance Extension UPPSALA, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Cloud Kitchen Market Size Worth $139.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
EQT Private Equity acquires majority stake in Parcel2Go, UK's largest parcel delivery marketplace ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus