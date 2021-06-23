DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America 23.06.2021 / 08:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America

Baar (CH), Garching, near Munich (DE), June 23, 2021 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the LION E-Mobility AG, receives follow-up order for the integration of a customized battery system solution from Vicinity Motor Corp. The total order volume for the electrification additional vehicles comprises approximately 80 battery packs, is in the upper six-digit range. Based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada, Vicinity Motor Corp. is a is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada.

The contract between Vicinity Motor Corp. and LION involves the supply, and integration of additional 400V BMW battery packs into further demonstrator shuttle/transit bus models, built by Vicinity Motor Corp. As part of this contract, LION Smart will deliver a plug-and-play solution for integrating battery packs. Following the outstanding progress made during the development and testing phase, LION Smart and Vicinity Motor plan to further expand their successful collaboration in 2021. "We are expressly pleased about the achievement of this next milestone and will continue working hard to expand and consolidate our customer base by further strengthening our sales force in North America" says Thomas Hetmann, CEO of the LION E-Mobility GmbH.

In addition to the in-house developed modular LIGHT battery system, LION Smart develops and implements integration services for vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. As a specialist in the development and integration of battery systems as well as battery laboratory tests, LION Smart has been working closely with BMW for many years.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.