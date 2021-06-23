checkAd

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 08:48  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America

23.06.2021 / 08:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America

Baar (CH), Garching, near Munich (DE), June 23, 2021 - LION Smart GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the LION E-Mobility AG, receives follow-up order for the integration of a customized battery system solution from Vicinity Motor Corp. The total order volume for the electrification additional vehicles comprises approximately 80 battery packs, is in the upper six-digit range. Based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada, Vicinity Motor Corp. is a is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada.

The contract between Vicinity Motor Corp. and LION involves the supply, and integration of additional 400V BMW battery packs into further demonstrator shuttle/transit bus models, built by Vicinity Motor Corp. As part of this contract, LION Smart will deliver a plug-and-play solution for integrating battery packs. Following the outstanding progress made during the development and testing phase, LION Smart and Vicinity Motor plan to further expand their successful collaboration in 2021. "We are expressly pleased about the achievement of this next milestone and will continue working hard to expand and consolidate our customer base by further strengthening our sales force in North America" says Thomas Hetmann, CEO of the LION E-Mobility GmbH.

In addition to the in-house developed modular LIGHT battery system, LION Smart develops and implements integration services for vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. As a specialist in the development and integration of battery systems as well as battery laboratory tests, LION Smart has been working closely with BMW for many years.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.

Seite 1 von 3
LION E-Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: LION E-Mobility AG - Zukunftsbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Miscellaneous LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - follow-up order and expansion of customer base in North America 23.06.2021 / 08:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Office Depot Europe verkauft den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Values increase across Dexus property portfolio
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - Folgeauftrag und Ausbau des Kundenstamms in Nordamerika (deutsch)
08:48 Uhr
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart - Folgeauftrag und Ausbau des Kundenstamms in Nordamerika
16.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektabschluss mit Tier-1 Supplier (deutsch)
16.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informiert über Projektabschluss mit Tier-1 Supplier
16.06.21
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH informs about project progress with Tier-1 Supplier