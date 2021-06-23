SYNOVA's growth continues with new subsidiary in Germany (PHOTO)

DUILLIER, Switzerland (ots) - The Swiss company Synova, manufacturer of patented

water jet guided laser cutting systems, has expanded its global branch network

and founded a new subsidiary in the former Mikron Germany plant in Rottweil

(BW). The factory is now producing CNC-controlled Laser MicroJet machines for

the high-precision machining of materials such as metals, ceramics, diamonds or

composites.



A micro-machining center (MMC) including a showroom for job shop production and

sales activities will be added in September. The new MMC will offer laser

processing services such as cutting jobs, application tests and machine

demonstrations. Two Laser MicroJet (LMJ) systems will be available for this

purpose: the LCS 303 laser cutting system for 2D machining of workpieces up to

300 x 300 mm in size and, as of November, the 5-axis laser machining center LCS

305 for 3D machining.







Austria and the Benelux countries and to introduce them to the unique advantages

of our water jet laser technology and its numerous application possibilities,"

says Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "In addition, we are in

the process of expanding our customer service on site to be able to best serve

customers as quickly as possible," adds Richerzhagen.



All Synova machines are based on the LMJ laser technology invented and patented

by Synova that not only cools workpieces, but also efficiently washes away the

removed material. The water jet maintains the laser's focus creating a

cylindrical laser beam that results in perfectly parallel walls and tight kerf

widths. The LMJ process allows unprecedented quality and precision.



About Synova



Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser

cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser

technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers

benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced

capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more

information, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .



Contact:



Synova GmbH (Germany):

Berner Feld 71

78628 Rottweil, Germany

+49 (0) 741 320 70 900

mailto:info@synova-gmbh.de



Contact:

Martin Teichmann

Sales Manager Germany, Austria, Benelux

mailto:martin.teichmann@synova-gmbh.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/4949496

OTS: Synova S.A.





