checkAd

SYNOVA's growth continues with new subsidiary in Germany (PHOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.06.2021, 09:15  |  24   |   |   

DUILLIER, Switzerland (ots) - The Swiss company Synova, manufacturer of patented
water jet guided laser cutting systems, has expanded its global branch network
and founded a new subsidiary in the former Mikron Germany plant in Rottweil
(BW). The factory is now producing CNC-controlled Laser MicroJet machines for
the high-precision machining of materials such as metals, ceramics, diamonds or
composites.

A micro-machining center (MMC) including a showroom for job shop production and
sales activities will be added in September. The new MMC will offer laser
processing services such as cutting jobs, application tests and machine
demonstrations. Two Laser MicroJet (LMJ) systems will be available for this
purpose: the LCS 303 laser cutting system for 2D machining of workpieces up to
300 x 300 mm in size and, as of November, the 5-axis laser machining center LCS
305 for 3D machining.

"The Rottweil site allows us to move closer to customers in the German market,
Austria and the Benelux countries and to introduce them to the unique advantages
of our water jet laser technology and its numerous application possibilities,"
says Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "In addition, we are in
the process of expanding our customer service on site to be able to best serve
customers as quickly as possible," adds Richerzhagen.

All Synova machines are based on the LMJ laser technology invented and patented
by Synova that not only cools workpieces, but also efficiently washes away the
removed material. The water jet maintains the laser's focus creating a
cylindrical laser beam that results in perfectly parallel walls and tight kerf
widths. The LMJ process allows unprecedented quality and precision.

About Synova

Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser
cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser
technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers
benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced
capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more
information, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .

Contact:

Synova GmbH (Germany):
Berner Feld 71
78628 Rottweil, Germany
+49 (0) 741 320 70 900
mailto:info@synova-gmbh.de

Contact:
Martin Teichmann
Sales Manager Germany, Austria, Benelux
mailto:martin.teichmann@synova-gmbh.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102935/4949496
OTS: Synova S.A.



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SYNOVA's growth continues with new subsidiary in Germany (PHOTO) The Swiss company Synova, manufacturer of patented water jet guided laser cutting systems, has expanded its global branch network and founded a new subsidiary in the former Mikron Germany plant in Rottweil (BW). The factory is now producing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
Giganten der Fertigungsindustrie ersetzen zunehmend alte Dateispeicher und Backups durch ...
Für ein Wirtschaftswunder 2.0: Neue Studie zeigt beeindruckende Beschäftigungseffekte von Startups und Scaleups auf den ...
Ausbau der erfolgreichen Public-Private-Partnership: Seed-Investor High-Tech Gründerfonds wird die nächste Fondsgeneration starten
Berner Group wächst in der Pandemie 2020/21, investiert kräftig und startet mit ...
EMP-CEO Ernst Trapp übernimmt Spitzenposition im Warner-Konzern (FOTO)
INQA-Prozess Kulturwandel erfolgreich abgeschlossen / LBS Bausparkasse Schleswig-Holstein-Hamburg ...
MariaDB: Neue Funktionen für die Entwickler- und DBA-Community an / Neues Release des MariaDB Servers ...
Dr. Stefan Seemann neuer Geschäftsführer der PARI Pharma GmbH / Zum 1. Juli 2021 ...
Grüne Zustellung in Berlin: 2,5 Mio. Pakete pro Jahr - Hermes schafft Blaupause für nachhaltige City-Logistik (FOTO)
Titel
M3 Invests in Physicians Career Portal praktischArzt (FOTO)
PAIR Finance Kundentypologie-Studie: Große Potentiale für personalisiertes Inkasso (FOTO)
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
Dental Direkt regelt Nachfolge mit HANNOVER Finanz
Finanz-Award 2021 / Top-Unternehmen in puncto Leistungen und Service - Verleihung des renommierten ...
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
Cellforce Group GmbH: Joint Venture von Porsche und CUSTOMCELLS (FOTO)
Mercedes-Abgasskandal: LG Konstanz verurteilt Daimler zur Rücknahme eines Mercedes GLK 250 4Matik
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen ohne Ergebnis abgebrochen
Kaffee, Recycling und Nachhaltigkeit - Nespresso sucht den Dialog als Partner vom GREENTECH ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Nico Lüdemann neuer Vorsitzender der BVMW-Kommission Internet und Digitales
Khiron Life Sciences meldet Finanzergebnisse für das erste Quartal 2021
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
Marktüberblick: Techwerte im Rallymodus
09:41 Uhr
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
09:41 Uhr
LYNX: Varta nimmt wieder Anlauf. Bald Allzeithoch?
09:40 Uhr
FOREX-Report: Europäischer IT-Airbus oder US-IT-Boeing? – Powell Vollkasko – „Special“
09:39 Uhr
Bitcoin, Moderna, BioNTech, Carnival, Vonovia, Dt. Wohnen, Bayer, Infineon, Varta, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
09:38 Uhr
Exporo und PSD Bank Hannover kooperieren bei digitalen Immobilieninvestments
09:36 Uhr
Chindata Group in Strategic Agreement with Tencent for Digital Infrastructure Industry
09:35 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley erhöht Ziel für Salzgitter - 'Equal-weight'
09:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft english
09:34 Uhr
DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch