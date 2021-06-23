SYNOVA's growth continues with new subsidiary in Germany (PHOTO)
DUILLIER, Switzerland (ots) - The Swiss company Synova, manufacturer of patented
water jet guided laser cutting systems, has expanded its global branch network
and founded a new subsidiary in the former Mikron Germany plant in Rottweil
(BW). The factory is now producing CNC-controlled Laser MicroJet machines for
the high-precision machining of materials such as metals, ceramics, diamonds or
composites.
A micro-machining center (MMC) including a showroom for job shop production and
sales activities will be added in September. The new MMC will offer laser
processing services such as cutting jobs, application tests and machine
demonstrations. Two Laser MicroJet (LMJ) systems will be available for this
purpose: the LCS 303 laser cutting system for 2D machining of workpieces up to
300 x 300 mm in size and, as of November, the 5-axis laser machining center LCS
305 for 3D machining.
"The Rottweil site allows us to move closer to customers in the German market,
Austria and the Benelux countries and to introduce them to the unique advantages
of our water jet laser technology and its numerous application possibilities,"
says Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, Synova Founder and CEO. "In addition, we are in
the process of expanding our customer service on site to be able to best serve
customers as quickly as possible," adds Richerzhagen.
All Synova machines are based on the LMJ laser technology invented and patented
by Synova that not only cools workpieces, but also efficiently washes away the
removed material. The water jet maintains the laser's focus creating a
cylindrical laser beam that results in perfectly parallel walls and tight kerf
widths. The LMJ process allows unprecedented quality and precision.
About Synova
Synova S.A., headquartered in Duillier, Switzerland, manufactures advanced laser
cutting systems that incorporate its proprietary water jet guided laser
technology (Laser MicroJetÒ) in a true industrial CNC platform. Customers
benefit from significant yield and improved cutting quality as well as enhanced
capabilities for precision machining a wide range of materials. For more
information, visit our website at http://www.synova.ch .
