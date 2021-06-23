checkAd

EQS-News World's first 3D-printed school opens in Malawi

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Holcim Group Services Ltd
World's first 3D-printed school opens in Malawi

23.06.2021 / 09:00

  • Holcim-CDC joint venture 14Trees builds world's first 3D-printed school
     
  • Built with minimal material use and carbon footprint at record speed 
     
  • Potential to bridge world's infrastructure gap at scale

Holcim announces the world's first school built with 3D printing (3DP), developed with CDC Group, the UK's development finance institution. The school was built in Malawi's Salima district (pop. 38,000), and its walls were printed in just 18 hours, compared to several days with conventional building materials. The school has this week been officially transferred to the Kalonga village community in the Yambe zone of Salima district. Children began learning in their new school on June 21. The school is proof that 3D printing can play a key role in bridging our world's education infrastructure gap by building high-quality classrooms for children in a sustainable, affordable and fast-paced way at scale.

Miljan Gutovic, Region Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Holcim Group: 'I am very proud of how our colleagues at 14Trees have deployed cutting-edge 3D printing technology to solve such an essential infrastructure need. Now that we've proven the concept in Malawi, we look forward to scaling up this technology across the broader region, with projects already in the pipeline in Kenya and Zimbabwe.' 

Tenbite Ermias, Managing Director, Africa, at CDC, said: 'The rollout of 14Trees' world-class, cutting-edge technology is going to have a tremendous developmental impact on Malawi and the wider region. It is a wonderful example of how we are investing in businesses that can support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.'

Juliana Kuphanga Chikandila, Primary Education Advisor, representing the Director of Education, Youth and Sports in Malawi: 'Before, we had 12 schools in the Yambe zone; we now have 13 - with this new 3D printed school. To increase our supply of education to children, we need a total of four more primary schools in the Yambe zone, but as a district, we need approximately 50 more schools to serve those in need. I am very impressed by the new building - its durability and design provide the space and facilities that students did not have before; teaching and learning can now happen inside and outside the classroom. It is notably different from the schools being built in the Yambe zone and Salima district. This school will attract more students, and those learners that had left will return to education.'

