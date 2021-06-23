Logitech G and McLaren Racing Announce Return of Logitech McLaren G Challenge For 2021

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and McLaren Racing today announced a new-look to the G Challenge eracing competition to excite racers and race fans around the world.

The 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge eracing competition returns (Photo: Business Wire)

For motorsports enthusiasts and amateur drivers, the official 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing season will start on July 1st, 2021 and will feature several new additions and challenges. The tournament will expand to include three divisions: Open Wheel, Stock Car and Sport Car Racing. In this fourth year, G Challenge will be played on the iRacing and Assetto Corsa Competizione games, and will culminate with the Grand Finale January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

This year’s three division winners of the 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge will earn a four-day all-expenses paid trip to London, a behind-the-scenes experience of the McLaren Technology Centre, coaching with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, and a VIP experience at the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

In celebration of this year’s new look, Logitech G and McLaren will host a celebrity Pro-Am race on 7 July, where celebrities will form two teams to compete in a Stock Car and Open Wheel race. American racing driver William Byron and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will captain and draft their respective teams. Additional celebrities include rapper, singer, and songwriter A$AP Ferg, Arrow McLaren SP racing driver, Felix Rosenqvist, American race car driver and NASCAR pit reporter, Parker Kligerman and Indianapolis 500 Champion from Brazil, Tony Kanaan.

“The success of G Challenge 2020 was underscored by an effort to continue entertaining motorsport fans,” said Jim Hoey, head of G Challenge at Logitech G. “This year we will return with new formats, multiple game titles and a monthly schedule of broadcasted races that will continue to excite race fans around the world.”

“McLaren Racing embraced Logitech McLaren G Challenge as a way to keep racing fans entertained, but we quickly realised it was an opportunity to collaborate with Logitech G in an industry that continues to explode,” said Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing, Ecommerce and esports at McLaren Racing. “G Challenge is in a class of its own, delivering an opportunity for amateur drivers and motorsports enthusiasts to compete and race like professionals. We look forward to another year of excitement and fun, building McLaren’s presence in this space.”