Daldrup & Söhne AG receives order to sink a geothermal well for geothermal power plant in Switzerland

Oberhaching / Ascheberg, 23 June 2021 - Drilling technology and geothermal specialist Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN DE0007830572) has been awarded a contract by a regional Swiss consortium to drill a well to develop a geothermal aquifer in the Rhone Valley. Drilling with the Drillmec "DS 20" rig with a hook load of 272 tonnes is scheduled to start in October 2021. The contract is worth a mid-single-digit million euro amount.

The well is expected to be drilled to a depth of approximately 3,000 metres. The thermal water will be used to generate electricity and heat. To this end, a consortium plans to build a geothermal power plant using ORC technology (Organic Rankine Cycle) with an electrical output of at least 4.2 GWh and a thermal output of about 15.5 GWh. Part of the heat is also to be made available to a traditional thermal spa and health resort.

About Daldrup & Söhne AG

Daldrup & Söhne AG (ISIN: DE0007830572, WKN: 783057) with a corporate history spanning more than 70 years is a specialist provider of drilling and environmental services and ranks as one of the leading companies in Germany. Its activities are divided into the business divisions Geothermics, Raw Materials & Exploration, Water Extraction as well as Environment, Development & Services (EDS). The Geothermics business division provides drilling services for near-surface geothermics (especially geothermal probes of heat pumps), along with drilling services for deep geothermics up to 6000 m, in order to utilise the geothermal energy accessible in this way for electricity and/or heat generation. In the Raw Materials and Exploration business division, the bores made by Daldrup & Söhne AG serve for exploring and developing fossil fuel deposits (especially coal and gas) as well as mineral resources and ores (e.g. copper and gold). The Water Extraction business division comprises well construction for the extraction of drinking, service, curative, mineral, boiler-feed or cooling water as well thermal brine. The Environment, Development & Services (EDS) business division comprises special environmental engineering services such as the hydraulic clean-up of contaminated sites, the drilling of gas extraction wells for recovering waste dump gas, the provision of groundwater quality measuring points or the installation of water purification plants.