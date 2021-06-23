checkAd

DGAP-News Leukocare Announces USD 17.5 million Financing Round to Further Expand US Business and Bioinformatics Activities

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 09:30  |  17   |   |   

DGAP-News: LEUKOCARE AG / Key word(s): Financing
Leukocare Announces USD 17.5 million Financing Round to Further Expand US Business and Bioinformatics Activities

23.06.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leukocare Announces USD 17.5 million Financing Round to Further Expand US Business and Bioinformatics Activities

Martinsried/Munich, Germany and Milford, MA, USA, June 23, 2021

Leukocare AG, a biotechnology company specialized in the field of biopharmaceutical formulation development, today announced the closing of a USD 17.5 million (EUR 14.6 million) financing, led by Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, with participation from existing Leukocare shareholders. The financing consists of a USD 15 million convertible loan and a USD 2.5 million equity investment from Petrichor. Proceeds will be used to accelerate Leukocare's US expansion activities, bolster the Company's market-leading expertise in the fields of viral vector and vaccine formulation, as well as the emerging field of mRNA formulation, and to expand the Company's suite of bioinformatics capabilities.

Michael Scholl, Chief Executive Officer at Leukocare, said, "We are thrilled about the completion of this financing round. Our vast expertise in formulation development of biopharmaceuticals and viral vectors in combination with innovative bioinformatics puts us at the forefront of drug product development in these fields. This funding enables us to expedite our growth plans which encompass enhancing our bioinformatics capabilities as well as growing Leukocare's market presence in the US. I would like to thank our new investor Petrichor and our existing shareholders for their continuous support and trust."

Following the financing, Tadd Wessel, Founder and Managing Partner at Petrichor, will join Leukocare's Supervisory Board. Mr. Wessel brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare finance and, prior to founding Petrichor, served as a Managing Director at OrbiMed Advisors, where he led the build-out of the healthcare special situations and structured finance business.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Leukocare Announces USD 17.5 million Financing Round to Further Expand US Business and Bioinformatics Activities DGAP-News: LEUKOCARE AG / Key word(s): Financing Leukocare Announces USD 17.5 million Financing Round to Further Expand US Business and Bioinformatics Activities 23.06.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Office Depot Europe verkauft den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Values increase across Dexus property portfolio
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...