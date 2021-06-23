DGAP-News: LEUKOCARE AG / Key word(s): Financing Leukocare Announces USD 17.5 million Financing Round to Further Expand US Business and Bioinformatics Activities 23.06.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leukocare AG, a biotechnology company specialized in the field of biopharmaceutical formulation development, today announced the closing of a USD 17.5 million (EUR 14.6 million) financing, led by Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, with participation from existing Leukocare shareholders. The financing consists of a USD 15 million convertible loan and a USD 2.5 million equity investment from Petrichor. Proceeds will be used to accelerate Leukocare's US expansion activities, bolster the Company's market-leading expertise in the fields of viral vector and vaccine formulation, as well as the emerging field of mRNA formulation, and to expand the Company's suite of bioinformatics capabilities.

Michael Scholl, Chief Executive Officer at Leukocare, said, "We are thrilled about the completion of this financing round. Our vast expertise in formulation development of biopharmaceuticals and viral vectors in combination with innovative bioinformatics puts us at the forefront of drug product development in these fields. This funding enables us to expedite our growth plans which encompass enhancing our bioinformatics capabilities as well as growing Leukocare's market presence in the US. I would like to thank our new investor Petrichor and our existing shareholders for their continuous support and trust."

Following the financing, Tadd Wessel, Founder and Managing Partner at Petrichor, will join Leukocare's Supervisory Board. Mr. Wessel brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare finance and, prior to founding Petrichor, served as a Managing Director at OrbiMed Advisors, where he led the build-out of the healthcare special situations and structured finance business.