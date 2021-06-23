NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

ams AG: ams OSRAM announces successful delisting offer and forthcoming delisting of OSRAM shares 23.06.2021

Delisting offer acceptance period ended on 18 June 2021 at 24:00 CEST

6,935,319 OSRAM shares have been tendered into the Delisting Offer

ams shareholding in OSRAM increased to 80.3% (including shares purchased in parallel)

Delisting of OSRAM shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange expected for 30 June 2021

Settlement of Delisting Offer expected for 30 June 2021

Premstätten, Austria (23 June 2021) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces the results of the public delisting offer ("Delisting Offer") in the context of the forthcoming delisting of OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") following the end of the four week acceptance period of the Delisting Offer on 18 June 2021 at 24:00 CEST.

At the end of the acceptance period, 6,935,319 OSRAM shares had been tendered into the Delisting Offer. This corresponds to approximately 7.2% of shares in OSRAM. Including the OSRAM shares purchased in parallel to the Delisting Offer, ams' shareholding in OSRAM has increased to 80.3%.

OSRAM's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be terminated as of 30 June 2021 and the listing on the Munich Stock Exchange will be terminated as of 30 September 2021. The settlement of the Delisting Offer is expected for 30 June 2021.

"We have achieved our objective for the Delisting Offer which was to streamline the corporate structure, and we have also added meaningfully to our shareholding in OSRAM," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams OSRAM. "We are excited about the future prospects of ams OSRAM and look forward to continuing our successful integration to deliver on our strategic vision to create the uncontested leader in optical solutions."