Goldplay Strengthens Portuguese Portfolio – Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Past Producing Copper Mine and Highly Prospective Gold Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement the "Agreement" to acquire up to 100% equity interest in a private Portuguese company Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") that holds exploration rights on several past producing copper and gold projects as well as other advanced gold exploration applications in Portugal. Under the terms of the Agreement, Goldplay will acquire up to a 100% equity interest in Indice Crucial by making the following cash and share payments: