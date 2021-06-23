Goldplay Strengthens Portuguese Portfolio – Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Past Producing Copper Mine and Highly Prospective Gold Projects
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC)(FRA:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement the "Agreement" to acquire up to 100% equity interest in a private Portuguese company Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") that holds exploration rights on several past producing copper and gold projects as well as other advanced gold exploration applications in Portugal.
Under the terms of the Agreement, Goldplay will acquire up to a 100% equity interest in Indice Crucial by making the following cash and share payments:
|
Timing
|
Cash in Euro
|
Goldplay Shares
|
Ownership
|
Upon Signing
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
20%
|
Within 2 Years
|
150,000
|
500,000
|
50%
|
Within 4 Years
|
100,000
|
750,000
|
85%
Goldplay, can acquire the remaining 15% equity interest, for a total of 100%, at any time, for 2M Euro. There are no additional contractual spend commitments and there are no NSR being granted on the projects. The Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
Barrancos Copper-Gold Properties
The Barrancos properties ("Barrancos") are located in south Central Portugal, near the Spanish border and cover an area of 74 square kilometers. Exploration rights were secured by Indice directly form the Portuguese Government Mining division in 2020. The exploration licence, allows the exploration work on Barrancos to be undertaken (including drilling) for a period of up to 5 years. Barrancos includes several past producing gold and copper mines, including two more advanced drill ready copper and gold projects as follows.
