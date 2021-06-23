checkAd

Brenntag to acquire JM Swank and thus creates the leading Food Ingredients Distributor in the North American market

Essen (ots) - Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in
chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announces the acquisition of the
US-located Storm Chaser Holding Corporation ("JM Swank") from Platinum Equity.
The company is a leading distributor of food ingredients and reported sales of
approximately USD 500 million in 2020. With an enterprise value of USD 304
million, this is a decisive step in expanding Brenntag's position in the North
American Nutrition industry and a key acquisition aligned with Brenntag's M&A
strategy.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag SE: "With JM Swank,
we acquire a renowned leader in the North American market in the sector of food
ingredients distribution. This strategic acquisition will double Brenntag's size
in the Nutrition business in the region and thus creates the leading food
ingredients and food process chemicals distributor in North America with
approximately one billion US dollars in revenue. Nutrition is one of the defined
focus industries in the Brenntag Specialties division. This acquisition is fully
in line with our M&A strategy as it accomplishes key strategic objectives:
acquiring companies generating a meaningful operating EBITDA contribution as
well as targets accelerating growth of our Brenntag Specialties division."

The acquired company offers a highly diversified product portfolio of food
ingredients such as spices, dairy, grain, sweeteners, fats & oils, texturants,
flavors & colors, starches, cocoa, and inclusions. JM Swank's broad product line
perfectly complements Brenntag's existing portfolio in the Nutrition industry.

Henri Nejade, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag SE and Chief Operating
Officer Brenntag Specialties: "JM Swank has significant potential for continued
future growth. The company provides Brenntag Specialties with an extended
platform for strategic growth and strengthens our footprint in North America and
the Americas as a region. With this acquisition we expand our portfolio,
leverage logistics capabilities, and offer our customers an even more
comprehensive range of services and products within the industry."

Closing of the acquisition is subject to certain contractual conditions and
regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within Q3 2021.

Contact:

Press contact:
Verena Blaschke
Brenntag SE
Global Communications
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-1213
E-Mail: mailto:global.communications@brenntag.de
http://www.brenntag.com

Investor contact:
Thomas Altmann
Brenntag SE
Corporate Investor Relations
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-2102
E-Mail: mailto:IR@brenntag.de
http://www.brenntag.com

ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
