Brenntag to acquire JM Swank and thus creates the leading Food Ingredients Distributor in the North American market

Essen (ots) - Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in

chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announces the acquisition of the

US-located Storm Chaser Holding Corporation ("JM Swank") from Platinum Equity.

The company is a leading distributor of food ingredients and reported sales of

approximately USD 500 million in 2020. With an enterprise value of USD 304

million, this is a decisive step in expanding Brenntag's position in the North

American Nutrition industry and a key acquisition aligned with Brenntag's M&A

strategy.



Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag SE: "With JM Swank,

we acquire a renowned leader in the North American market in the sector of food

ingredients distribution. This strategic acquisition will double Brenntag's size

in the Nutrition business in the region and thus creates the leading food

ingredients and food process chemicals distributor in North America with

approximately one billion US dollars in revenue. Nutrition is one of the defined

focus industries in the Brenntag Specialties division. This acquisition is fully

in line with our M&A strategy as it accomplishes key strategic objectives:

acquiring companies generating a meaningful operating EBITDA contribution as

well as targets accelerating growth of our Brenntag Specialties division."





