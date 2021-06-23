checkAd

Dynamic Data Development AG successfully completes capital increase to finance further growth

date 2021-06-23

23.06.2021 / 10:10

Dynamic Data Development AG successfully completes capital increase to finance further growth

Herisau / Winterthur / Weingarten - (ISIN: CH0458395321 - Valoren: CH045839532)

Dynamic Data Development AG (ISIN: CH0458395321, Securities: CH045839532) is an innovative Swiss software development company with several international locations developing mobile games for iOS and Google.

Dynamic Data Development (ISIN CH0458395321) has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized capital for growth financing.

After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the company, Dynamic Data Development AG's share capital increases from CHF 700,000 to CHF 1,050,000.

Dynamic Data Development AG would like to announce that as of August 1, 2021, shares will only be issued to existing shareholders. Due to high demand, it is necessary to impose a restriction in this respect. Through the capital increase, the company has further improved its already very comfortable financial situation so that it will be able to react flexibly and at short notice to inorganic growth opportunities in the future.

The management believes that the company is now ideally positioned to implement its growth plans. In addition, the number of shares in free float was raised with the aim of increasing the trading liquidity of Dynamic Data Development shares and thus enhancing their attractiveness. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

In addition, Dynamic Data Development AG plans to expand its international advisory board.

Investor relations:
Dynamic Data Development AG
Bahnhofstrasse 19
CH-9100 Herisau AR
info@dynamicdatadevelopment.ch
www.dynamicdatadevelopment.ch


End of Media Release

1210772  23.06.2021 

