Adevinta announces the winners of its global Sales, Culture and Innovation Awards



The senior leadership team announced and congratulated the winners of 10 Adevinta Awards during the live event, which recognises colleagues for their outstanding sales performance, successful innovation, and contributions towards Adevinta’s inclusive culture.



Winners were selected based on employee and peer nominations, with over 170 finalists up for consideration in the final rounds of judging. This year’s winners also represented seven of our marketplaces plus the Adevinta Corporate team too.



Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO commented: “The Adevinta Awards are the cornerstone of our recognition programme and form an integral part of our company culture. The awards event is a key moment for us to join together as a team to celebrate the achievements of our talented colleagues. Congratulations to each of our winners, and to all Adevintans for their continued commitment and proven agility during what has been an exceptional year.”



The event, attended by over 1,500 employees virtually for the second year running, replaces Adevinta’s annual in-person event and ceremony. In previous years, all awards finalists from across the world and local brands were invited to attend the event, and had the opportunity to meet with their peers, learn from each other and celebrate their outstanding achievements.



Sales Awards winners



The Adevinta Sales Awards are designed to inclusively celebrate our best salespeople throughout the organisation, and empower these teams to learn, share knowledge and build networks across the business.



Salespeople of the Year (tie): Nacho Calderé, Fotocasa and Habitaclia, Adevinta Spain, and Orla Ryan, Daft, Distilled SCH (Ireland)

Sales Manager of the Year: Touf Itri Zoheir, Agriaffairs, leboncoin (France)

Sales Pioneers of the Year (tie): Job Market Insight, Infojobs and JobisJob, Adevinta Spain, and Multi-Unit Rental, Daft, Distilled SCH (Ireland)



Innovation Awards winners

The Innovation Awards aim to recognise the innovations that bring new value for our users, customers and teams.



“If At First You Don’t Succeed” Innovation Award Winners: People & Comms and Agile Coaches, Adevinta Spain

“Best Beats First” Innovation Award Winners: Unicron Big Data & Machine Learning Platform: Adevinta Central CRE Team



Culture Awards winners

The Adevinta Culture Awards celebrate the colleagues who have contributed to building a strong sense of community and personifying our shared values and behaviours to make Adevinta a great place to work.

Adevinta Culture Champion: Olgu Bolun, Willhaben (Austria)

“Say it like it is” Winner: Gaia Gargini, Adevinta Italy

“Get things done” Winner: Jose Gil, Adevinta Spain

“Win together” Winner: Pierre Houssin, Adevinta Central

“Always be learning” Winner: Elena Esom, Kufar (Belarus)

