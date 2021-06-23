checkAd

"Topaze" a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of high-performance computing and data processing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 10:29  |  56   |   |   

Press Release

"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of high-performance computing and data processing

Paris, France – June 23 2021 - The CEA and its partners at the Research and Technology Computing Center (CCRT) have invested in a new supercomputer, named ‘Topaze’, based on the BullSequana XH2000 solution from Atos, and installed in the CEA's Very Large Computing Center (TGCC1) at Bruyères-le-Châtel in Essonne (south of Paris). It will be open to the first users at the end of June 2021, to start the ‘Grand Challenges’ phase, for very large-scale simulations.

‘Topaze’ is part of Atos' range of HPC supercomputers, acquired following a call for tenders, and is the result of joint R&D by Atos and the CEA's Military Applications Directorate (DAM). It has a peak computing power of around 8.8 petaflops2.

The new computer includes a general-purpose partition of 864 nodes equipped with the latest AMD EPYC Milan 7763 processors, an accelerated partition of 48 nodes based on Nvidia A100 processors and four very large memory nodes. A DDN3 storage system with a capacity of approximately 3 petabytes and a bandwidth of 280 gigabytes/s completes the computation part.

As partners of the CCRT, the teams from ArianeGroup, the CEA, Cerfacs, EDF, France Génomique, IFPEN, Ineris, Ingeliance, IRSN, L'Oréal, Michelin, Onera, the Safran Group, Synchrotron SOLEIL, TechnicAtome, Thales Defence Mission Systems, Thales Alenia Space and Valeo will have access to the latest generation of computing and data processing resources required for the success of their projects.

High-performance digital simulation is an indispensable asset for innovation in many fields, such as studies on the development of new aircraft and helicopter engines, energy and ecological transition technologies, the design and safety of nuclear reactors, environmental risk analysis, the design of new ‘flexible’ satellites, the study of proteins and the decoding of the genome, the design and manufacture of tires and integrated systems for automobiles, research into new materials, and the development of more environmentally friendly cosmetics.

The CCRT's partnership model, established in 2003, has demonstrated its ability to respond in a sustainable way tailored to the growing needs of industry. It offers a wide range of skills in the field of high-performance calculations and processing, combining security, innovation and flexibility in the use of resources. This model is based on numerous discussions and working sessions between the partners in order to share needs and feedback.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

"Topaze" a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of high-performance computing and data processing Press Release "Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of high-performance computing and data processing Paris, France – June 23 2021 - The CEA and its partners at the Research and Technology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Half-year report
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus