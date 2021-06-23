"Topaze": a new computer at the CCRT co-designed by Atos and the CEA to meet the challenges of high-performance computing and data processing

Paris, France – June 23 2021 - The CEA and its partners at the Research and Technology Computing Center (CCRT) have invested in a new supercomputer, named ‘Topaze’, based on the BullSequana XH2000 solution from Atos, and installed in the CEA's Very Large Computing Center (TGCC1) at Bruyères-le-Châtel in Essonne (south of Paris). It will be open to the first users at the end of June 2021, to start the ‘Grand Challenges’ phase, for very large-scale simulations.

‘Topaze’ is part of Atos' range of HPC supercomputers, acquired following a call for tenders, and is the result of joint R&D by Atos and the CEA's Military Applications Directorate (DAM). It has a peak computing power of around 8.8 petaflops2.

The new computer includes a general-purpose partition of 864 nodes equipped with the latest AMD EPYC Milan 7763 processors, an accelerated partition of 48 nodes based on Nvidia A100 processors and four very large memory nodes. A DDN3 storage system with a capacity of approximately 3 petabytes and a bandwidth of 280 gigabytes/s completes the computation part.

As partners of the CCRT, the teams from ArianeGroup, the CEA, Cerfacs, EDF, France Génomique, IFPEN, Ineris, Ingeliance, IRSN, L'Oréal, Michelin, Onera, the Safran Group, Synchrotron SOLEIL, TechnicAtome, Thales Defence Mission Systems, Thales Alenia Space and Valeo will have access to the latest generation of computing and data processing resources required for the success of their projects.

High-performance digital simulation is an indispensable asset for innovation in many fields, such as studies on the development of new aircraft and helicopter engines, energy and ecological transition technologies, the design and safety of nuclear reactors, environmental risk analysis, the design of new ‘flexible’ satellites, the study of proteins and the decoding of the genome, the design and manufacture of tires and integrated systems for automobiles, research into new materials, and the development of more environmentally friendly cosmetics.

The CCRT's partnership model, established in 2003, has demonstrated its ability to respond in a sustainable way tailored to the growing needs of industry. It offers a wide range of skills in the field of high-performance calculations and processing, combining security, innovation and flexibility in the use of resources. This model is based on numerous discussions and working sessions between the partners in order to share needs and feedback.