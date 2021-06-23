checkAd

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 10:14  |  15   |   |   

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen
   Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300
Telefax +45 4514 9622






23 June 2021

 

Company Announcement No 55/2021

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 18 June 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Yours sincerely

The Executive Board

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S To NASDAQ Copenhagen  Executive Board Lersø Parkallé 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 Telefax +45 4514 9622 23 June 2021   Company Announcement No 55/2021 Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Half-year report
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus