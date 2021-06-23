Sucden Financial Expands FX Sales Team

Mike Wilkins joins as Global Head of FX Sales, with Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robinson in FX sales roles. They bring decades of FX sales and trading experience, most recently from StoneX, where Wilkins managed its foreign exchange sales and trading as Head of FX, for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, expands its FX sales team with multiple hires at its London headquarters.

The new team will help expand the firm's client base, offering Sucden Financial's full range of FX services. These include FX spot, forwards, swaps, OTC options, NDOs, NDFs, deliverable FX, together with third-party credit intermediation, direct ECN access, FX clearing and liquidity.

Wayne Roworth, Global Head of FX, Sucden Financial said, "I am delighted to welcome Mike and the team, as we strengthen our salesforce, continue enhancing our FX services and develop our global client base."

Wilkins said, "Sucden Financial is a well-established company and recognised leader within the FX industry, with a superior product offering. I am looking forward to drawing upon the experience of the whole FX team and building upon their success."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

