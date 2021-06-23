Terranet company name change

TerraNet AB has changed to Terranet Tech AB whereas TerraNet Holding AB changes to Terranet AB.

Henceforth, N in Terranet, is represented in lower case, and not as previously as a capital letter. The change is consistent with a new strategic direction and the turnaround that the company has executed. While previously pioneering the mesh network technology the company pivoted towards developing sensor fusion software for a gamechanging 3D motion perception technology on object detection, collision warning and prevention (VoxelFlow).

Logos, visuals and graphics have been updated accordingly. Learn more about VoxelFlow here.