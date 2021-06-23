checkAd

Envirotainer Welcomes Qatar Airways Cargo as the latest airline to approve the new Releye RLP

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Qatar Airways Cargo has approved the Envirotainer Releye RLP container for their fleet of aircraft. With this approval, the airline can now offer the Releye RLP to all their customers in need of a fully connected, temperature-controlled ULD with unsurpassed autonomy.

The Envirotainer Releye RLP is a LD11-sized unit with a unique air flow technology for maximum temperature stability in the cargo bay. The RLP-size fits 3-euro pallets (or 2-US pallets) and fills a strategic gap between the larger RAP-size and the smaller RKN-size allowing for increase efficiency by mixing and matching sizes based on shipment volume. The Releye RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge. 

With its unique feature set, the Releye RLP sets a new standard for secure cold chain solutions bringing a temperature-controlled air freight container to market with a new footprint, industry-leading autonomy and fully integrated live monitoring. 

"We are happy to welcome Qatar Airways Cargo as a carrier of our latest innovation, the Envirotainer Releye RLP container," says Fredrik Linnér, Chief Business Development Officer at Envirotainer. He continued, "With the new Releye RLP, Qatar Airways Cargo can offer their customers the latest active fully connected solution to protect the integrity and quality of air freight medicine products throughout the supply chain."

Guillaume Halleux, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways said, "We are committed to provide our customers the best solutions. A seamless cool chain is paramount to maintain the efficacy of pharmaceuticals and we are pleased to offer our customers a technologically advanced container - Releye RLP with live monitoring and intelligent cargo protection to transport their critical life science and health care shipments at the required temperature across our global network. Such an innovation is the need of the hour, especially in these uncertain times of the pandemic."

