Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2021 / 10:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director and Chairman of the Administrative Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RIB Software SE

b) LEI
549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.00 EUR 1175000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.00 EUR 1175000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69272  23.06.2021 



