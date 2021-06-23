checkAd

EQS-Adhoc (Corrigendum)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 11:35  |  45   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
(Corrigendum)

23-Jun-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This publication is an amended version of the english press release issued on 22 June 2021. Please note that the voting result with regard to the authorized capital was missing in the bulleted list. therefore, this press release is re-issued.

Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board

Züblin's 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) was again held without shareholder participation due COVID-19 measures. 71.5% of the share capital were represented.  All motions proposed by the Board of Directors have been approved, i.e:

  • Approval of the Annual Report 2020/21 and acknowledgement of the auditors' reports;
  • Appropriation of accumulated losses and carryforward to the new account;
  • Distribution of CHF 1.00 per registered share from capital reserves (ex-date 24.06.2021);
  • Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board;
  • Re-election of the existing Board of Directors and re-election of the Chairman of the Board;
  • Re-election of all existing members of the Nomination/Compensation Committee (NCC) as well as election of a new member, Mr. David Schaerli;
  • Election of the new Auditor PwC and the independent Proxy;
  • Authorization of the Board of Directors to issue shares from authorized capital for further two years until June 22, 2023 by amending Article 4b paragraph 1 of the Articles of Association;
  • Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.

The term of office of all elected representatives is one year and ends at the next ordinary AGM in 2022.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG
Hardturmstrasse 76
8005 Zürich
Germany
Phone: +41 44 206 29 39
Fax: +41 44 206 29 38
E-mail: investor.relations@zueblin.ch
Internet: www.zueblin.ch
ISIN: CH0312309682
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1211088

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1211088  23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211088&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetZueblin Real Estate Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc (Corrigendum) EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend (Corrigendum) 23-Jun-2021 / 11:35 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Office Depot Europe verkauft den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing ...
EQS-Adhoc: Epona in Zukunft mit Unterstützung der Vaudoise-Gruppe
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt Anträge des Verwaltungsrates (deutsch)
22.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Generalversammlung genehmigt Anträge des Verwaltungsrates
22.06.21
EQS-Adhoc: Züblin Immobilien Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board