RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.06.2021, 11:30 | 20 | 0 | 0 23.06.2021, 11:30 | Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Rikshem AB Isin SE0011452507 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-07-18 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0 Number of bids 0 Number of accepted bids 0 Average yield, DM - Lowest accepted yield, DM - Highest yield, DM - Accepted at lowest yield, % -

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Rikshem AB Isin SE0011869981 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-05-08 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0 Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Epiroc AB Isin XS1918042364 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-12-06 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Epiroc AB Isin XS2258568778 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2026-05-18 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 57

Volume bought, SEK mln 27 Number of bids 2

Number of accepted bids 1

Average yield, DM 42.60

Lowest accepted yield, DM 42.60

Highest yield, DM 42.60 Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Scania AB Isin XS2042641121 Coupon, spread FRN

Maturity 2022-08-22 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 120

Volume bought, SEK mln 30 Number of bids 4 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield, DM 34.00 Lowest accepted yield, DM 34.00 Highest yield, DM 34.00 Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Scania AB Isin XS2332891089 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-04-19 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 79

Volume bought, SEK mln 49

Number of bids 3 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield, DM 42.623 Lowest accepted yield, DM 42.600 Highest yield, DM 42.660 Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name AB Industrivärden Isin SE0011869668 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-02-28 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 16

Volume bought, SEK mln 16 Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 1 Average yield, DM 9.50 Lowest accepted yield, DM 9.50 Highest yield, DM 9.50 Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00

Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name AB Industrivärden Isin SE0012676724 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2023-02-20 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering

Isin SE0012194058 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-02-28 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 0

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 0

Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -



Auction Result of auction Auction date 2021-06-23 Name Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering

Isin SE0012676872 Coupon, spread FRN Maturity 2022-09-07 Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30 Offered volume, SEK mln 30

Volume bought, SEK mln 0

Number of bids 1 Number of accepted bids 0

Average yield, DM -

Lowest accepted yield, DM -

Highest yield, DM -

Accepted at lowest yield, % -









