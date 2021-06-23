checkAd

RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 11:30  |  20   |   |   

Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Rikshem AB
Isin SE0011452507
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2023-07-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield, DM -
Lowest accepted yield, DM -
Highest yield, DM -
Accepted at lowest yield, % -


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Rikshem AB
Isin SE0011869981
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2023-05-08
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield, DM -
Lowest accepted yield, DM -
Highest yield, DM -
Accepted at lowest yield, % -


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Epiroc AB
Isin XS1918042364
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2023-12-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield, DM -
Lowest accepted yield, DM -
Highest yield, DM -
Accepted at lowest yield, % -


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Epiroc AB
Isin XS2258568778
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2026-05-18
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 57
Volume bought, SEK mln 27
Number of bids 2
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield, DM 42.60
Lowest accepted yield, DM 42.60
Highest yield, DM 42.60
Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Scania AB
Isin XS2042641121
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2022-08-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 120
Volume bought, SEK mln 30
Number of bids 4
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield, DM 34.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM 34.00
Highest yield, DM 34.00
Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Scania AB
Isin XS2332891089
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2023-04-19
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 79
Volume bought, SEK mln 49
Number of bids 3
Number of accepted bids 2
Average yield, DM 42.623
Lowest accepted yield, DM 42.600
Highest yield, DM 42.660
Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name AB Industrivärden
Isin SE0011869668
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 16
Volume bought, SEK mln 16
Number of bids 1
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield, DM 9.50
Lowest accepted yield, DM 9.50
Highest yield, DM 9.50
Accepted at lowest yield, % 100.00


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name AB Industrivärden
Isin SE0012676724
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield, DM -
Lowest accepted yield, DM -
Highest yield, DM -
Accepted at lowest yield, % -


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
Isin SE0012194058
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2022-02-28
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 0
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 0
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield, DM -
Lowest accepted yield, DM -
Highest yield, DM -
Accepted at lowest yield, % -


Auction Result of auction
Auction date 2021-06-23
Name Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
Isin SE0012676872
Coupon, spread FRN
Maturity 2022-09-07
Tendered volume, SEK mln 30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln 30
Volume bought, SEK mln 0
Number of bids 1
Number of accepted bids 0
Average yield, DM -
Lowest accepted yield, DM -
Highest yield, DM -
Accepted at lowest yield, % -




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS AuctionResult of auctionAuction date2021-06-23NameRikshem ABIsinSE0011452507Coupon, spreadFRNMaturity2023-07-18Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30Offered volume, SEK mln0Volume bought, SEK mln0Number of bids0Number of accepted bids0Average yield, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Half-year report
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus