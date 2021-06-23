Mineworx Responds To Enviroleach Civil Action

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRD) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces today that it is aware of the press release issued by Enviroleach Technologies Inc. (“Enviroleach”) in which Enviroleach states that it has commenced a civil action against Mineworx in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Civil Claim”) in relation to Mineworx allegedly using certain Enviroleach intellectual property without permission.



Mineworx denies any and all allegations made by Enviroleach and is of the view that the allegations are frivolous and without merit. Accordingly, Mineworx intends to vigorously defend the Civil Claim and to take all steps available at law to protect its interest and position going forward.