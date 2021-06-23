checkAd

Major shareholder announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 11:43  |  27   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement        
No. 18/2021
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, June 23, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of rare diseases, hereby announces the receipt of notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., that as of June 16, 2021, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments increased to 5.58% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company, and as of June 17, 2021, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments has been reduced to less than 5% of the shares and voting rights in the Company.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of rare diseases. The company is harnessing amplification of heat shock proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for rare diseases including Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO).

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major shareholder announcement Orphazyme A/SCompany announcement        No. 18/2021Company Registration No. 32266355 Copenhagen, Denmark, June 23, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (“the Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Half-year report
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Fontana Wholesale Lumber and Wood ...
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus