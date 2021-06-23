Better Plant Launches 7 New Jusu Cold-Pressed Juices

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added five 355mL cold-pressed juices and two 60mL juice shots under the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. ( CSE:PLNT )( OTCQB:VEGGF )( FSE:YG3 ) (" Better Plant " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has added five 355mL cold-pressed juices and two 60mL juice shots under the Jusu brand. With this new product launch, Jusu now has a total of 14 cold-pressed juices based on proprietary blends available for sale.

"The new additions round out our portfolio of juices so we can meet different needs and preferences. We've got our super-green vegetable-only juices, lighter, fruit-based green juices, root juices, lemonades, and now we've got more exciting fruit flavours and shots", says Ashleen Montgomery, Director of Research and Development at Better Plant. "As always, our juice is cold-pressed and pasteurized using HPP. This allows us to ensure food safety without the use of preservatives or heat while maintaining the nutritional quality of the juices."

The juices are sold individually or as part of a 1, 3 or 5-day cleanse, and have a 60-day shelf life.

The growth of the cold-pressed juice market is driven by growing dietary and health concerns, and a rising number of people skipping breakfast and looking for an on-the-go alternative which gives them nutritional benefits.

The global cold pressed juice market is predicted to grow to $4.65 billion between 2020 and 2028, largely driven by a rising health consciousness among millennials, according to a report by Market Research Future.

The juices will be available for purchase at the Jusu Bar location in Cadboro Bay, Victoria, British Columbia and through Jusu's direct-to-consumer platform and are available for wholesale purchases throughout Canada.

The new flavours are:

Mustang Cel-y: celery and lemon juice

Shake it Off: clementine, grapefruit and orange juice

Purple Rain: apple, blueberry, cranberry, lime and fresh mint juice

Strawberry Fields: apple, strawberry, lemon and fresh mint juice

La Bamba: green apple, pineapple, cucumber, lemon and fresh mint juice

Highway to Well: orange, ginger, lemon and cayenne pepper

Genie in a Bottle: ginger, lemon and turmeric

The launch of the new juices will be supported by various marketing campaigns targeted at increasing direct-to-consumer sales.

About Better Plant:

Better Plant harnesses plant intelligence and leverages modern science to offer sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth. It makes and sells over 90 proprietary products, all made with 100% natural ingredients, under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve and Wright & Well. It has a direct-to-consumer platform for refrigerated goods that offers easy online ordering and convenient home delivery in select cities in Alberta and BC. Better Plant operates Jusu Bar, a quick serve restaurant alternative in Victoria, BC, which serves up fresh, healthy, and nutritious options with a focus on Jusu cold-pressed juices. Jusubar.com offers home delivery of refrigerated plant-based beverages consisting of cold-pressed juices and packaged juice cleanses. Through its Shopify enabled eCommerce sites getjusu.com and urbanjuve.com, Better Plant sells plant-based personal care products, including skin care, hair care and body care. Jusu also has a line of plant-based all-natural home cleaning products that are sold to cleaning companies, retailers and sold directly to consumers. Better Plant also offers operational, financial, and other services to companies with businesses that align with Better Plant's mission to help create a better world. Better Plant incubated NeonMind Biosciences Inc., which sells medicinal mushroom infused coffees and is developing drugs with psychedelic ingredients to treat obesity and to suppress appetite.