DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Personnel EcoGraf Limited: Appointment of Executive Manager - Project Development 23.06.2021 / 12:10

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise the appointment of Mr Shaun O'Neill, a highly experienced project manager.

Shaun has been appointed to the position of Executive Manager - Project Development and will commence in July.

The appointment is a new senior executive position responsible for the construction of the EcoGraf(TM) HFfree 20,000tpa battery anode material facility in Western Australia. The development will be the first facility outside of Asia to manufacture high quality, sustainably produced battery anode material for the global lithium-ion battery market and the first facility in Australia to value-add a battery mineral.

Shaun is a Perth based qualified metallurgist and has 23 years' industry experience in operations, project management and commissioning across a broad range of commodities, including battery and critical minerals.

During his career Shaun has been involved in a number of battery mineral developments, with both construction and operational experience in the Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial Area, where he was the Project Manager for Tianqi Lithium's lithium hydroxide processing plant and also worked at the BHP Billiton Nickel West Refinery.

Prior roles include working for BHP Billiton commissioning the $3.5 billion Worsley-Alumina expansion and the $3.4 billion Ravensthorpe Nickel Project.

EcoGraf Managing Director, Mr Andrew Spinks stated "Securing someone of Shaun's calibre and extensive experience is timely and this is a key executive appointment to our management team for the construction of our Australian battery anode material facility. Shaun's local knowledge of the Kwinana-Rockingham Industrial Area is a significant benefit as the area is set to become a key mineral processing centre in the global supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials."