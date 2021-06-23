OneSpaWorld Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld” or the “Company”), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in premium destination resorts around the world, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares. OneSpaWorld is conducting a resale of common shares on behalf of Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld’s directors (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”). The Selling Shareholders intend to offer an aggregate of $80.0 million of OneSpaWorld’s common shares. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Shareholders and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

The Selling Shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.0 million of OneSpaWorld’s common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239628), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 22, 2020. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 (443-224-1988), or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.