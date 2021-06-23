checkAd

OneSpaWorld Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 12:15  |  42   |   |   

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld” or the “Company”), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in premium destination resorts around the world, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares. OneSpaWorld is conducting a resale of common shares on behalf of Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld’s directors (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”). The Selling Shareholders intend to offer an aggregate of $80.0 million of OneSpaWorld’s common shares. The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Shareholders and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Stifel and William Blair will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Selling Shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.0 million of OneSpaWorld’s common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239628), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 22, 2020. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202 (443-224-1988), or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
OneSpaWorld Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSpaWorld Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) (“OneSpaWorld” or the “Company”), the preeminent global provider of health and wellness services and products on-board cruise ships and in premium destination resorts around the world, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
OneSpaWorld Announces Participation in Investor Conferences