Uponor Corporation Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act

23.06.2021, 12:00   

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     23 June 2021     13:00 EET

Uponor Corporation: Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act

Uponor has received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 22 June 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the notification, Nordea Funds Ltd.’s holdings has decreased below 5.0 percent of the share capital in Uponor, on 21 June 2021.

Following the notification, the holdings of Nordea Funds Ltd. amounted to 3,633,724 shares, representing 4.96% of Uponor’s shares and voting rights.

 

Uponor Corporation

 

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

 

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com






