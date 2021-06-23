Uponor has received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd. on 22 June 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the notification, Nordea Funds Ltd.’s holdings has decreased below 5.0 percent of the share capital in Uponor, on 21 June 2021.

Following the notification, the holdings of Nordea Funds Ltd. amounted to 3,633,724 shares, representing 4.96% of Uponor’s shares and voting rights.

