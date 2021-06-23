checkAd

Ragnarok X Next Generation Hits the Top of Apple App Store in Southeast Asia

Seoul, Korea, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game, has been officially launched in 9 countries within Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021 and the game has been ranked as the top of Apple App Store in Southeast Asia.  

When Ragnarok X: Next Generation was previously launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020, it ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store and Google Play.

Having continued an outstanding success in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, more than 3 million accounts have been achieved in the pre-registration opened in Southeast Asia since April 23, 2021.

As if to prove such expectations, the game ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. It also exceeded 2 million downloads in Southeast Asia within 5 days after launching and sensational hit has been predicted in game market in Southeast Asia.

Gravity said that “We are very pleased and thankful to users who have showed a lot of interest in launching of Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia. We are aware of long waits and tried our best to satisfy user’s expectation. Please enjoy playing the game and we will operate game services with close communication to users.”   

Nuverse (Hong Kong) Limited (“Nuverse”), a global game development and publishing company, publishes this game and Gravity Game Tech Co., Ltd., Gravity’s subsidiary in Thailand, supports the Nuverse as a joint publisher.

 [Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Website] https://www.ragnarokx.com

 [Ragnarok X: Next Generation _Facebook Page] www.facebook.com/RagnarokXNextGeneration

 [Ragnarok X: Next Generation_Apple App Store]

 https://apps.apple.com/app/id1545808948 

 [Ragnarok X: Next Generation_Google Playstore]

 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.play.rosea

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Hyeji An
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800





