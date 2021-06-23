checkAd

IMPRESSION - A randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy of MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Dysfunctional Fistula progresses rapidly

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 12:14  |  22   |   |   

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has updated the progress of IMPRESSION (sIroliMus coated balloon angioPlasty versus plain balloon angioplasty in the tREatment of dialySis acceSs dysfunctION) randomised trial.

IMPRESSION – A randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy of MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Dysfunctional Fistula progresses rapidly

IMPRESSION is a prospective, multi-center, two-arm parallel group, randomised clinical trial to compare the efficacy of Sirolimus Coated Balloon versus Placebo Plain Balloon (control arm) in the treatment of dysfunctional (stenosed) fistula used for vascular access in hemodialysis. A total of 170 patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) are being randomised in 1:1 fashion (MagicTouch AVF: Placebo Plain Balloon).

The study's primary objective is to determine if the use of Sirolimus Coated Balloon will result in an improvement of the primary circuit patency at six months when compared head-to-head with plain balloon angioplasty (POBA). The MagicTouch AVF Sirolimus Coated Balloon has already been granted the Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Only ESRD patients with a matured dysfunctional arterio-venous fistula (AVF) that has been in use for at least one month prior to angioplasty will be enrolled.

The study is being conducted at three sites in Singapore led by Associate Professor Chieh Suai Tan, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Renal Medicine, Singapore General Hospital (SGH), as the principal investigator. Other site principal investigators include Associate Professor Edward Choke, Senior Consultant, Department of Surgery, Sengkang General Hospital, and Associate Professor Jackie Ho, Senior Consultant, Department of Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Surgery, National University Heart Centre, Singapore. The index patient was enrolled on 11th January 2021 and at the time of going to press, 37 patients have been enrolled.

SGH was chosen to lead this randomised controlled trial because of its prior experience using Sirolimus Coated Balloon in two investigator-initiated pilot studies. The studies had shown that patency rates with the use of MagicTouch AVF in thrombosed arterio-venous graft (AVG) and dysfunctional AVF were 65 per cent and 82.9 per cent at six months, respectively.

An operational vascular access such as AVF or (AVG) is vital in ESRD patients for effective and long-term hemodialysis. Unfortunately, due to various reasons, the AVF or AVG may narrow (stenosis), resulting in poor flow of the vascular access, which affects hemodialysis. The functional life of an AVF is poor with as high as 50 per cent chance of failure after a median of three to seven years.

Singapore has one of the highest ESRD incident rates globally. POBA is the current standard treatment for patients with AVF stenosis. Despite the minimally invasive nature of POBA procedure, the long-term patency is poor, averaging 40 to 50 per cent at one year. This necessitates multiple procedures in order to maintain patency of the vascular access.

Paclitaxel Coated Balloon is also being used to treat dysfunctional AVF with mixed success. However, the safety concerns of Paclitaxel raised by the U.S. FDA and the issue of guidelines by the interventional societies have prompted doctors to seek a better alternative.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549682/IMPRESSION_Concept_Medical.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244676/Concept_Medical_Logo.jpg

 

Concept Medical Logo


 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IMPRESSION - A randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy of MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Dysfunctional Fistula progresses rapidly SINGAPORE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has updated the progress of IMPRESSION (sIroliMus coated balloon angioPlasty versus plain balloon angioplasty in the tREatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol ...
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Dust Suppressants Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Increasing Demand to Improve Degrading Air Quality Drives Market Growth: Fact MR Study
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus