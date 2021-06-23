EANS-Tip Announcement Energie AG Oberösterreich / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Energie AG Oberösterreich is declaring the following financial
reports below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 23.06.2021
Publication Location: http://www.energieag.at/semiannualfinancialreport2021
Further inquiry note:
Energie AG Oberösterreich
Robert Hartl-Clodi
+43(0)732/ 9000-0
mailto:robert.hartl-clodi@energieag.at
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Energie AG Oberösterreich
Böhmerwaldstraße 3
A-4021 Linz
phone: +43 (0)732/ 9000- 0
FAX: +43 (0)732/ 9000- 3600
mail:
WWW: www.energieag.at
ISIN: XS0213737702
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69446/4949807
OTS: Energie AG Oberösterreich
