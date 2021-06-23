Karuna Therapeutics Announces Results from Phase 1b Trial Evaluating the Safety and Tolerability of KarXT in Healthy Elderly Volunteers

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions, today announced data from its completed Phase 1b trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in healthy elderly volunteers. The Company had previously announced a preliminary analysis of data from the first two cohorts in the trial earlier this year. Based on results from the Phase 1b trial in healthy elderly volunteers, the Company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating KarXT in dementia-related psychosis in the first half of 2022.

The placebo-controlled, inpatient Phase 1b dose-ranging trial consisted of three cohorts, each enrolling 16 healthy elderly volunteers, randomized 3:1 to receive KarXT or placebo. As part of the flexible dosing protocol, a volunteer’s dose was increased if they were tolerating KarXT well at the time of the potential dose increase, as determined by a clinician. In the trial, the majority of healthy elderly volunteers were titrated to xanomeline doses of 150 to 200 mg when dosed with KarXT three times per day. As previously reported, pharmacokinetic data from Cohorts 1 and 2 demonstrated that healthy elderly volunteers achieved mean xanomeline blood levels comparable to, or slightly higher than, the mean xanomeline blood levels reported in the Phase 2 EMERGENT-1 trial evaluating KarXT in adults with schizophrenia. The Company plans to evaluate pharmacokinetic data from Cohort 3, once available. Previous trials of KarXT have demonstrated that the current formulation of KarXT results in xanomeline exposures, or blood levels, that are approximately 10% greater than blood levels seen in earlier trials of xanomeline alone.

The treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were similar to those observed in prior trials of KarXT, and a majority (>80%) were rated mild in severity. One serious AE of urinary retention was reported in Cohort 1. The Company believes the report of urinary retention was related to a higher dose of trospium used in Cohort 1 compared to doses used in Cohorts 2 and 3, where urinary retention was not observed. No serious or severe AEs were observed in Cohorts 2 and 3. Consistent with prior trials of KarXT, blood pressure in healthy elderly volunteers receiving KarXT was similar to placebo, and no syncopal events were observed. Heart rate increases observed in the trial were also consistent with prior trials of KarXT.