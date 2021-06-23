checkAd

NICE Receives Best Compliance and Reporting Markets Choice Award 2021 for its NTR-X Cloud-Ready Financial Communications Suite

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021   

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE), a leading provider of communication compliance solutions, has been chosen the Best Compliance and Reporting solutions provider in Markets Media Group’s 2021 Markets Choice Awards competition. The award honors the NICE NTR-X Financial Communication Compliance Suite, which captures all modalities of regulated employee communications – traditional, unified and mobile – in a single cloud-ready platform.

The 2021 Markets Choice Awards recognized the “best of the best” in capital markets trading and technology spanning the whole market ecosystem from buy-side trading desks to sell-side banks, from global exchange groups to emerging fintechs, from incumbent technology providers to the entrepreneurs who seek to disrupt the status quo.

“As our markets continue to navigate uncertainty, we recognize and celebrate the best companies, platforms, products and people with our Markets Choice awards,” said Terry Flanagan, Managing Editor, Markets Media Group. “In a highly competitive field of submissions, we congratulate NICE for its innovations in cloud-based technology to achieve a best of breed trade recording and assurance offering that reduces regulatory risk and simplifies management of global recording requirements.”

Offering a consolidated, centralized approach to managing recording estates and footprints, NICE’s NTR-X can be deployed globally while still enabling firms to adhere to local capture and storage requirements. Offering financial services firms the benefit of a central vantage point into all global regulated users and communications, NICE’s NTR-X helps reduce regulatory risk, removing maintenance hurdles and reducing the need for costly, dedicated, local IT resources.

NTR-X also provides a seamless upgrade path for current NICE Trading Recording (NTR) customers and a proven cloud-ready platform that speeds future migration.

“NICE thanks the Markets Choice awards for its appreciation of our advancements in trading floor recording and compliance assurance. As the environments in which financial services firms operate present greater risk, NICE’s passion for innovation has led us to create a one-of-a-kind compliance recording and assurance solution,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “Already selected by multiple top 10 global financial institutions, NTR-X was chosen for its higher performance, lower total cost of ownership and its ability to centralize management of their global recording requirements.”

