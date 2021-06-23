SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - FY 20 figures in-line, ready to take-off; PT up; BUY

Wolftank’s FY 2020 results have been in-line with our and market expectations. As already guided earlier last year, Covid-19 induced business disruptions have caused sales to decline by 32% yoy to EUR 35m.

Wolftank-Adisa AG (Update)

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 49m

BUY, PT EUR 53.00 (old EUR 40.00) (46% potential)

Research update

Wolftank’s FY 2020 results have been in-line with our and market expectations. As already guided earlier last year, Covid-19 induced business disruptions have caused sales to decline by 32% yoy to EUR 35m. Likewise, net income turned negative and came in at EUR -2.3m – however still within the guided corridor and our forecasts. The good news however is the steep sales and earnings recovery which we expect to happen as soon as 2021, led by pent-up demand from virtually all segments (e.g. soil remediation / tank refurbishment) but more importantly also increasing traction from the strong demand for hydrogen refueling stations in Europe and worldwide. With the negative earnings momentum digested and steep recovery ahead, we believe Wolftank is ready for a re-rating, which is why we reiterate our BUY recommendation with new PT EUR 54.00 (old 40.00) based on adj. FCF yield 22E and supported by our DCF.

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de