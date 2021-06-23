checkAd

Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 12:59   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT tomorrow, June 24, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 4728020 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 1334620 from 11:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 24 through Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

About Accenture
 Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Wertpapier


