SQZ Biotechnologies Presents Regenerative Medicine Data Demonstrating Neuron Generation from Human Pluripotent Stem Cells with Single Delivery of mRNA Transcription Factor

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented preclinical regenerative medicine data showing that the company’s Cell Squeeze technology can be used to generate neurons from induced human pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) through the single delivery of an mRNA encoding fate-specifying transcription factor. The new findings build upon recent clinical and pre-clinical research presentations from the company’s Oncology and Autoimmune Disease programs and further demonstrates SQZ’s broad cell engineering capabilities. The regenerative medicine research was presented at the 2021 International Society for Stem Cell Research virtual annual meeting.

“The ability to precisely stimulate key natural signaling pathways through the delivery of one or multiple transcription factors provides broad cell reprogramming potential that could lead to many new cell therapies and offers a foundation for future regenerative medicines,” said Jonathan Gilbert, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Exploratory Research, SQZ Biotechnologies. “We are excited by these preclinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating that we can rapidly generate neurons with mature markers using optimized, transient mRNA transcription factor expression. This work complements and expands on our earlier published research using SQZ technology to reprogram fibroblasts into iPSCs.”i