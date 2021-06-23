checkAd

SQZ Biotechnologies Presents Regenerative Medicine Data Demonstrating Neuron Generation from Human Pluripotent Stem Cells with Single Delivery of mRNA Transcription Factor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 12:45  |  21   |   |   

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented preclinical regenerative medicine data showing that the company’s Cell Squeeze technology can be used to generate neurons from induced human pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) through the single delivery of an mRNA encoding fate-specifying transcription factor. The new findings build upon recent clinical and pre-clinical research presentations from the company’s Oncology and Autoimmune Disease programs and further demonstrates SQZ’s broad cell engineering capabilities. The regenerative medicine research was presented at the 2021 International Society for Stem Cell Research virtual annual meeting.

“The ability to precisely stimulate key natural signaling pathways through the delivery of one or multiple transcription factors provides broad cell reprogramming potential that could lead to many new cell therapies and offers a foundation for future regenerative medicines,” said Jonathan Gilbert, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Exploratory Research, SQZ Biotechnologies. “We are excited by these preclinical proof-of-concept data demonstrating that we can rapidly generate neurons with mature markers using optimized, transient mRNA transcription factor expression. This work complements and expands on our earlier published research using SQZ technology to reprogram fibroblasts into iPSCs.”i

Common methods to generate specific cell types from iPSCs include sequential treatment of cells using multiple extracellular signaling molecules, a process that can be lengthy, inefficient, and result in variable purity, or using viral vectors, which have the risk of undesirable genomic integration.

Cell Squeeze technology can generate reprogrammed cells by controlling the magnitude and timing of single or multiple cell programming factors. Specific cells generated with this process have the potential to translate therapeutically due to the rapid process, lack of viral or genetic manipulations, and use of our clinically validated manufacturing.

Major Findings from Cell Reprogramming Research:

  • Rapid Induction of Neuronal Differentiation: Within 24 hours after the single squeeze delivery of Neurog2 mRNA, a key neuronal transcription factor, expression of the early neuronal marker TUJ1 was observed. Additionally, two key mature neuronal makers, MAP2 and NeuN, were identified through continued longitudinal observation.
  • Potent Target Gene Expression: SQZ scientists developed an optimized mRNA sequence for Neurog2 that showed a 10,000-fold increase in expression of downstream target genes from a single squeeze delivery.
  • Multiplexed mRNA Capability: The Cell Squeeze process also co-delivered two mRNA cargos simultaneously, specifically Neurog2 and puromycin N-acetyltransferase, a commonly used enzyme for cell purification. Mature neuronal marker expression and contrast images showed the selective survival of the induced cells, demonstrating that multiple functional mRNAs can be delivered into iPSCs.
  • Maintaining Cell Health: SQZ investigators demonstrated that the Cell Squeeze process alone does not disrupt normal iPSC gene and protein expression. Findings verified that 24 hours after processing the iPSCs through a SQZ chip, there was no significant difference in the expression of 32 common housekeeping genes as well as no disruption in pluripotent marker gene and protein expression.

Together these data show the potential of the Cell Squeeze technology to rapidly reprogram cells for regenerative medicine applications.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SQZ Biotechnologies Presents Regenerative Medicine Data Demonstrating Neuron Generation from Human Pluripotent Stem Cells with Single Delivery of mRNA Transcription Factor SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today presented preclinical regenerative medicine data showing that the company’s Cell Squeeze technology can be used …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels