Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) was named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company’s 29th annual Supplier of the Year Awards on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. This is the fourth consecutive year Cleveland-Cliffs/AK Steel has received the award.

GM recognized its best suppliers from 16 countries for their performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are proud to be named GM Supplier of the Year winner for the fourth straight year. Our leading position in automotive steel is undeniable, and we value GM’s recognition of our outstanding quality, reliability and delivery performance.” Mr. Goncalves added, “This prestigious award recognizes the performance of the Cleveland-Cliffs’ team and our first-class R&D and equipment capabilities, supporting our well-known ability to deliver a more comprehensive offering of high-end steel products to the automotive industry than any other steel supplier in the United States.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. The Company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.



