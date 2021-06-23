checkAd

Versus Systems Powers Fan Engagement at 2021 Bassmaster Classic

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

Record-breaking Attendance at the Bassmaster Classic in Fort Worth, TX, as Large Live Audiences Return to In-Stadium Events

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT: BMVB) announced today that the company powered fan engagement for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic to a record-breaking live crowd of nearly 150,000 people in Fort Worth, Texas.

The 2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, referred to as the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing,” featured multiple events across Classic Week, including a kickoff party, concerts, weigh-in ceremonies, and the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo. The event was broadcast on Fox to over 1.6 million viewers – the most-watched Bassmaster telecast in over a decade. Versus drove in-stadium engagement and live events production for the event.

Matt Coy, Head of Production for Versus and producer of hundreds of live and in-stadium events from the Winter and Summer Olympics to the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers, produced the event. “We are proud to help provide the best in fan entertainment and engagement, partnering with Dickies Arena and JM Outdoor for this year’s Bassmaster Classic,” Coy said. “Producing a show of this caliber is always an exciting and challenging experience, and we are particularly excited this year as fans return to stadiums. Our team at Versus looks forward to producing many more live, fan-filled events this year and in the future.”

Versus offers production services, the XEO platform, and rewards to drive audience engagement across all kinds of media and events from live sports to video games, and from streaming media to broadcast. Versus Systems powers fan engagement both in-stadium and at-home for fans all over the world.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. has developed a proprietary prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of streaming media, live events, broadcast TV, games, apps, and other content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Audiences can choose from among the offered prizes and then complete in-game or in-app challenges to win the prizes.  The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

